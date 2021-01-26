What to buy online this week

From tablescaping to jewels - it's all online this week.

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta might just take our credit cards away from us and charge us for one of everything because it’s just too flipping tempting. This latest naughty number from the Italian fashion masters uses the brand’s famed intrecciato technique, is gathered to close at the top and can be used as a clutch or a shoulder bag. How can anyone say no?

PHOTO: Hankie Pankie

If there is anything we love more than drinking champagne, it’s championing a new designer as we do. Singapore-based Hankie Pankie have some seriously gorgeous pieces, but with Valentines Day coming up, these are at the top of our list.

PHOTO: Yvonne Leon

I never know why my hints to my husband about great just-because-you-love-me gifts go ignored but I have a feeling it’s to do with my pricing choices. Well, this one really is a bargain as much as it is beautiful.

PHOTO: theedition94

If you have an eye on tablescaping/interiors right know you will already know that scalloping is one of the biggest trends and even if it wasn’t, we would still be head over heels in love with the green onyx scalloped tray from Edition94 – one of the best interiors sites around.

PHOTO: LOEWE

Is this weather settling? Is it going to stay rainy and unseasonably chilly for months ahead like the news sites are saying? Who on earth knows but with this gorgeous cardigan you have all bases covered.

PHOTO: Les Ottomans

A house isn’t a home without the right pieces and a dinner isn’t a winner without a fabulous tablecloth. This pretty little number ticks both boxes.

This article was first published in BLLNR.