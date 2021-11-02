What causes dry skin, how to treat it and is it dehydrated instead?

You might think your skin is dry if it feels tight and dull, but it could actually be dehydrated. Although they feel very similar, there is a huge difference between the two that you might not know about.

While you can experience both at the same time, dryness is about the skin type you're born with, while dehydration refers to a skin condition — something that can be reversed with the right treatment.

What is dry skin?

"When your skin is dry, it is lacking oil or lipids," explains Indie Lee, founder and CEO of skincare brand Indie Lee. Basically, your skin produces less oil than it needs.

This is not a temporary issue, but more of a lifelong feature that can appear less or more intense depending on how you treat it.

This phenomenon results in flaky, itchy skin that looks cracked, uneven and rough.

Those with dry skin usually struggle with it all over their bodies, but especially on the face, scalp, hands, legs and elbows. They also often experience some form of flaking, eczema or skin sensitivity.

How do you recognise dry skin?

Dry skin doesn't just look tight and rough, it also feels like it.

"Dry skin may appear as scaly, with white flakes, redness or irritation," Lee says. The skin around your eyebrows, the sides of your forehead and around your mouth and nose are usually the driest areas, so it's important to keep an eye on those.

On top of that, dry skin lacks suppleness and elasticity and can be at greater risk of producing visible fine lines and wrinkles.

The Indie Lee Squalane Facial Oil hydrates and moisturises your skin. PHOTO: Indie Lee

How do you treat dry skin?

Dry skin is not something you can fix, but you can learn how to counter it. The first step is to provide your skin with the oils it needs by adding a facial oil or moisturiser to your routine.

Ashley Paulino, product development director at Hero Cosmetics, says temporary solutions to moisturise and soften dry skin include non-comedogenic oils, which are formulated so as not to clog pores; humectants, which retain moisture; and barrier-protecting ingredients such as propylene glycol, tea tree oils and squalene.

Then, you need to make sure the other products you're using are not stripping your skin of the oils it does produce, so ditch harsh, sulphate-based foam cleansers for oil-based and/or moisturising formulas instead.

Make sure to not rinse your skin with piping hot water either, as that can strip your skin of its natural oils, leaving it even dryer.

The Hero Cosmetics Clear Collective Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturiser is a nourishing, balancing, plumping cleanser. PHOTO: Hero Cosmetics

Products to help dry skin

Hero Cosmetics Clear Collective Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturiser

This nourishing, balancing, plumping cleanser is formulated to help regulate the flow of moisture in and out of the skin. It both hydrates and moisturises with squalene (for dry skin) and eight types of hyaluronic acid (for dehydrated skin), Paulino says.

Indie Lee Squalane Facial Oil

Featuring a compound derived from olives and rich in omega fatty acids, this lightweight oil hydrates and moisturises your skin, promoting firmness and elasticity with no greasy residue.

Farmacy Clean Bee Honey + Hyaluronic Acid cleanser

This replenishing cleanser is formulated to remove excess oil, impurities and make-up without stripping your skin of its natural oils.

It is infused with hyaluronic acid , glycerin and a honey blend to maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier, and a blend of turmeric, camomile, calendula, aloe and licorice root to soothe the skin.

What is dehydrated skin?

Dehydration, unlike dryness, can be reversed with the right products and lifestyle adjustments.

"Dehydrated skin is caused by a lack of water internally," explains New York-based dermatologist Dennis Gross, which can be caused by factors like the weather, seasonal changes, humidity, what you eat or drink, make-up, the wrong skincare products even stress and bad sleeping habits .

As our skin gets dehydrated, it tries to find a way to make up for it. Because our body can't generate water, it produces oil instead, which can result in breakouts, inflammation, irritation and clogged pores.

This is why our skin can be dehydrated but produce excess oil at the same time.

The Farmacy Clean Bee Honey + Hyaluronic Acid cleanser. PHOTO: Farmacy

How do you recognise dehydrated skin?

"Dehydrated skin looks sunken and dull," Gross says. "The three-second pinch test is the best way to determine if you are dehydrated." The test involves gently pinching or lifting the skin on your cheek, and seeing if any horizontal lines or wrinkles form.

If your skin is deeply dehydrated, there's a chance the lines will appear even without lifting the skin. The more lines you see, the more dehydrated your skin is.

"A lack of water in the circulatory system leads to less circulation to the skin and decreased skin elasticity, meaning it will take longer to return to its natural state after being pinched. When you are dehydrated, the skin receives fewer nutrients, vitamins and oxygen, making it look dull," explains Gross.

REN Skincare Flash Hydro-Boost Instant Plumping Emulsion. PHOTO: REN

How do you treat dehydrated skin?

Recognise possible triggers, such as your skincare routine — try to avoid harsh formulas, irritating products and physical scrubs. If your cleanser leaves your skin feeling too dry or greasy, switch it up.

In addition, stop using alcohol-based products and use hydrating toners, essences, serums, masks and moisturisers formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and microbiome boosters to help restore and lock in moisture.

Dr Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisturiser

Dr Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisturiser. PHOTO: Dr Dennis Gross

This marine-enriched formula is infused with hyaluronic acid and "sea grapes", a unique Japanese marine algae harvested from the waters of Okinawa, which boosts the formula with essential amino acids and B vitamins that enhance elasticity and moisture.

REN Skincare Flash Hydro-Boost Instant Plumping Emulsion

This water-charged booster is designed to instantly hydrate and help prevent the first signs of ageing caused by dehydration.

Hyaluronic acid and xylitol maximise moisture levels by helping to draw in water, locking it into the skin for a hydrating effect.

Biossance Squalane + Hyaluronic Acid Toning Mist

The Biossance Squalane + Hyaluronic Acid Toning Mist. PHOTO: Biossance

Formulated with two different types of hyaluronic acid and mineral-rich squalene, this lightweight toning mist restores hydration inside and out for complete, skin-plumping moisture protection.

The alcohol-free formula also helps with setting make-up and refreshing skin throughout the day.

