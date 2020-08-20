What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Aug 21 - 23)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Singapore Food Festival 2020

How can a food festival go online, you might ask? Fortunately for us foodies, the organisers have a delicious line-up in place to make this year's festival as mouthwatering as ever.

Aside from online masterclasses and virtual food tours, you can also look forward to cook-alongs, where you can purchase specially curated ingredient kits to join award-winning chefs in creating culinary masterpieces.

If you're the sort who can burn water, fret not: You can also order food bundles and other tasty treats from their home delivery menu to enjoy a ready-to-eat feast.

Aug 21 to 31, 2020 Find out more here

2. Baybeats Online

Music lovers will be glad to know that Baybeats Online goes live this weekend, featuring a wide range of music genres from heavy metal to indie pop, punk and everything in between.

The festival is split into five different segments (Baybeats Unplugged, In Bed with Baybeats, Chapalang Sessions, Observation Deck and #BaybeatsThrowback) which cover a mix of livestreamed and pre-recorded sessions, along with other highlights like panel discussions and informal chats with members of the Singapore music scene.

Aug 21 to 23, 2020 Find out more here

3. Let's Gai Gai Tour: Rediscover the Heritage of Mount Faber

PHOTO: Sentosa

Now that overseas travel isn't an option, perhaps it's time to rediscover our local landmarks and heritage. Why not take a guided tour around Mount Faber Park with your little ones?

You can visit Faber Point, the highest point on Mount Faber, get to know the rich history of the mural wall and mini Merlion, and even enjoy an exclusive back-of-the-house tour to learn about how the Singapore Cable Car operates.

Till Dec 31, 2020 Find out more here

4. The Front Row

While it's nice wearing pyjamas while we WFH, dressing up once in a while can be fun too. Switch up your style with The Front Row, a 10-day virtual fashion festival which showcases the latest collections by local and regional brands such as Binary Style, OliveAnkara and Graye.

From virtual runway shows to fashion filmlets, sustainability workshops, panel discussions and, of course, one-click shopping, this festival is sure to be a stylish affair.

Till Aug 29, 2020 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.