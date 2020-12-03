What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Dec 4-6)

1. Voices – A Festival of Song
End the year on a high note with Voices – A Festival of Song. Hosted both online and onsite at Esplanade, this festival celebrates vocal music through a diverse range of forms and singing styles such as choral, a cappella and classical singing, as well as various genres including jazz and musical theatre.
You can also sign up for several online workshops to learn new singing techniques and improve your vocal skills.
Till Dec 20, 2020 Find out more here
2. BE@SAFRA
Head down to SAFRA with the kids for a series of fun yet enlightening programmes.
Have a blast with Total Defence-themed activities such as a battleground obstacle course and a cybersecurity VR game, then unwind with a variety of Learn & Play activities like yoga sessions, sports try-outs and baking classes.
Be sure to check out the online programmes as well like terrarium making workshops and mini concerts.
Dec 5 to 20, 2020 Find out more here
3. Santa Run for Wishes
Looking to burn some calories? Sign up for Santa Run for Wishes and run for a good cause this December. Organised by Make-A-Wish Singapore, Santa Run for Wishes returns with a virtual format this year.
Simply choose from the 2km, 5km, 10km or, if you're a hardcore runner, 50km race categories and submit your run distance through the 42Race app (available for download on App Store and Google Play).
All proceeds from this fundraising event will go towards granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses.
Till Dec 19, 2020 Find out more here
4. Disney Outdoor Explorers
Join Mickey and Minnie Mouse on a wildlife adventure at Singapore Zoo and River Safari this weekend. Your kids will set off on an Explorer's Trail across both parks, learning about various animals and the different habitats they live in along the way.
What's more, local residents enjoy 50 per cent off the Singapore Zoo & River Safari Adventure Combo until Dec 18!
Till Dec 27, 2020 Find out more here
5. Enabling Lives Festival
The inaugural Enabling Lives Festival kicks off this week with a wide range of activities celebrating disability inclusion, from sharing sessions to dance programmes, inclusive arts live performances, accessibility workshops and more.
In addition, the i'mable Gift Market returns from Dec 5 to 12 as part of this festival to promote conscious consumerism and inclusivity.
The virtual marketplace will feature a myriad of artisanal products ranging from festive gifts and whimsical accessories to tasty bakes and treats.
Enabling Lives Festival: Till Dec 22, 2020 Find out more here
i'mable Gift Market: Dec 5 to 12, 2020 Find out more here or here
6. Sports Hub Community Play Day
Enjoy a family day out at Singapore Sports Hub's Community Play Day. Your kids will enjoy the Junior Playcation, a unique day camp where they'll learn creative play and develop their social skills through unusual sports like Spike Ball, Archery Tag and Ultimate Frisbee.
In addition, you can take part in a lively Sports Hunt where you and your family will discover the rich heritage of Kallang while completing challenges together as a team.
For a less intensive bonding experience, check out the various craft workshops such as woodworking sessions, terracotta pot painting and more.
Dec 4 to 20, 2020 Find out more here
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.