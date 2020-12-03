What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Dec 4-6)

End the year on a high note with Voices – A Festival of Song. Hosted both online and onsite at Esplanade, this festival celebrates vocal music through a diverse range of forms and singing styles such as choral, a cappella and classical singing, as well as various genres including jazz and musical theatre.

You can also sign up for several online workshops to learn new singing techniques and improve your vocal skills.

Till Dec 20, 2020 Find out more here