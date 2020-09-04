What to do during this Phase 2 weekend (Sept 4 to 6)

Can you believe the Sept school holidays are here already? Whether you have kids of your own or are simply young at heart, here's what you might want to check out this weekend.

1. Mooncake Fair 2020

While this year's Mid-Autumn Festival unfortunately lacks the usual mooncake fairs, you can still have your fill of both traditional and unorthodox mooncake flavours with Mooncakefair.com, a massive online fair organised by Sinpopo Fairs.

This online marketplace gathers major mooncake suppliers like Shangri-La Hotel, Crystal Jade and Chang Ho Sek in one place for one-click mooncake shopping - perfect for a Mid-Autumn Festival feast.

Till Oct 1, 2020 Find out more here

2. My Family Weekend 2020

It's time to bond with your kids this weekend with Families for Life's annual My Family Weekend. Hosted on Facebook Live this year, My Family Weekend boasts a plethora of fun-filled activities for you and your kids, from nightly trivia quizzes to workshops, storytelling competitions and much more. Sept 4 to 6, 2020 Find out more here

3. Fun Deals at Sentosa

Head down to Sentosa for a family outing and take advantage of the lucrative deals on offer. To start with, did you know that admission is completely FREE this month? But that's not all: You can also enjoy a ton of crazy discounts on attractions like Madame Tussauds and Headrock VR, 1-for-1 F&B promotions, attractive staycation packages and much more. Till Sept 30, 2020 Find out more here

4. Indian Heritage Centre CultureFest 2020

Celebrate the diversity of Indian arts, culture and heritage in Singapore through a series of traditional and contemporary cultural performances, workshops, storytelling sessions, cooking demonstrations and art installations, all revolving around the epic literary work Ramayana. Sept 5 to 20, 2020 Find out more here

5. TLC Children's Festival 2020

Singapore Repertory Theatre’s The Little Company presents TLC Children's Festival, which celebrates the best of TLC's performances through an online platform. The month-long festival has a thrilling selection of activities such as storytelling sessions, learning activities, workshops and, of course, theatre performances. The main stars of this show are Fly High, a fun and educational journey that explores the science of flight, and Classic Stories from Around the World, a three-part series of mythical folklore and popular tales from Singapore, the US, Canada, France, Denmark and Germany. Sept 5 to Oct 4, 2020 Find out more here

6. Silver Arts 200 PHOTO: National Art Council Singapore PHOTO: National Art Council Singapore Back again to celebrate seniors and creative ageing, Silver Arts goes digital with a diverse line-up of activities for you and your grandparents to enjoy together from home.

You can look forward to music and dance performances, writing and art workshops, heartwarming short films and more. Activities are conducted in different languages including English, Chinese, Malay, Tamil and various Chinese dialects. Till Sept 13, 2020 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.