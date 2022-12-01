What to do this weekend (Dec 2 to 4)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Seasons of Bloom

Gardens by the Bay's Seasons of Bloom floral display is here to celebrate the holiday season by paying tribute to the various seasons of flowers that Flower Dome has brought to visitors over the past decade.

You can expect magnificent blooms of snapdragons for spring, delphiniums for summer, zinnias for autumn and cyclamens for winter, as well as a towering Christmas tree made out of poinsettias to set the festive mood.

In addition, be sure to check out the ice cavern with beautiful seasonal blooms poignantly "frozen" in icicles – a unique collaboration with Ikebana International Singapore.

Till Jan 2, 2023

Find out more here

2. The Sound of Music – Singapore Season

If you've never seen the musical version of The Sound of Music, now's your chance. This beloved and highly acclaimed musical tells the story of Maria, a fun-loving governess who changes the lives of the widowed Captain von Trapp and his seven children by re-introducing them to music, and the family's eventual flight across the Austrian mountains as tensions rise prior to the outbreak of World War II.

Till Dec 18, 2022

Find out more here or here

3. Christmas Wonderland 2022

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ck90VodvKKf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The ever-popular Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay is back for its 9th edition this weekend. You can look forward to six festive zones with a variety of thrilling activities including dazzling light displays in all-new designs, carnival games, a double-storey carousel, a tasty food fair, and much more.

Dec 2, 2022 to Jan 1, 2023

Find out more here or here

4. Culture Cartel 2022

Culture Cartel is back as a physical event for its 4th edition after a one-year hiatus. Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), this all‑encompassing street culture convention boasts close to 200 brands, creative talents, designers and personalities from across six pillars of art, fashion, music, tattoos, toys and NFTs.

Till Dec 4, 2022

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.