What to do this weekend (Jul 23-25)

From July 22, 2021 to Aug 18, 2021 (both dates inclusive), social gathering group sizes will be reduced to a maximum of 2 persons and dining-in at all F&B establishments will cease. For a full list of safety measures, click here.

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Jurassic World RUN!

Get your blood pumping by taking part in a prehistoric virtual run where you'll be motivated to exercise by the dinosaurs hot on your heels. This dino-themed run uses immersive augmented reality (AR) technology to bring fearsome dinosaurs to life via the MOVE by LIV3LY app, encouraging you to outrun them, encountering new dinos throughout your evolving adventure as you clock longer race distances.

Registration closes Sept 29, 2021 Clock-in period from July 26 to Sept 30, 2021 Find out more here

2. Meet the Fin-tastic Friends @ S.E.A. Aquarium

Take a trip to S.E.A. Aquarium and say hi to a bunch of special guests your little ones will love: Pinkfong, Baby Shark and the Shark Family!

Your kids will explore their creative side as they hop along a musical walkway to play the song "Baby Shark" (Doo doo doo), learn fin-tastic facts about sharks, take part in an interactive multiplayer game to battle pollution and save our seas, and, of course, meet (and take a picture with!) Pinkfong, Baby Shark, Mommy and Daddy Shark as well as S.E.A. Aquarium's manta ray mascots Mika, Mako and Manja.

Till Aug 25, 2021 Find out more here

3. Screening: By Design by CAKE

For something more artsy (read: Atas), catch an online screening of By Design. Conceived and directed by contemporary performance company CAKE, By Design consists of three videos that blend graphic design, media art and performance to create a wholly new experience.

Each video features a piece of work by an internationally acclaimed graphic design artist or media artist, with both local and international actors exploring, interacting with and responding to the works.

Till July 31, 2021 Find out more here

4. DANCE: A tribute to Rudolf Nureyev

Check out Alliance Française de Singapour's new exhibition that pays tribute to the legacy of Rudolf Nureyev, one of the greatest male dancers in the history of classical ballet.

This free exhibition showcases 14 of Nureyev’s original stage costumes from his signature ballets like Swan Lake, La Bayadère, Giselle and more.

These costumes, which are on display for the first time ever, are on loan from the private collection of Charles Jude, a protégé of Nureyev who was also a former Etoile of the Opéra de Paris and Director of the Ballet de l'Opéra de Bordeaux.

You'll also get a glimpse of Nureyev's legendary talent for suspended leaps and seemingly impossible fast turns through a gallery of 49 unpublished photos from some of his legendary performances, including La Bayadère, the final ballet he worked on before his death.

Till Sept 15, 2021 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.