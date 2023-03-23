What to do this weekend (March 24 to 26)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Raikan Cahaya Ramadan

Geylang Serai isn't the only district with Ramadan festivities. Check out Raikan Cahaya Ramadan, the Kampong Gelam Ramadan bazaar, which features over 100 booths offering F&B goodies and retail products like modern arts, traditional crafts and clothes.

Aside from shopping and eating, you're invited to feast your eyes on the iconic facade of Masjid Sultan as it's illuminated by gorgeous projection lighting every weekend, take part in various programmes and workshops, rock out to live music, and much more.

Till April 16, 2023

Find out more here

2. People, Places & Things

Catch a gripping reimagination of of Duncan Macmillan's dramatic play People, Places & Things by Pangdemonium this weekend. It tells the story of Emma, a professional actor and hopeless addict, as she loses her grip on reality while in rehab.

A devastating exploration of a person's desperate need to escape real life, this thrilling play presents a riveting examination of the parallels between theatre and therapy, and between art and addiction.

March 25 to April 9, 2023

Find out more here

3. WWF Earth Hour Festival 2023

Returning as a physical event for the first time since 2019, WWF Earth Hour Festival is back at Esplanade this weekend. The three day festival features live performances, DIY sustainability workshops, nature walks, and, of course, the iconic Switch Off event, where the Singapore city skyline goes dark for one hour in support of our planet.

March 24 to 26, 2023

Find out more here

4. Bon Voyage Butterflies!

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpuZhhSvUJj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Science Centre Singapore's Butterflies Up-Close exhibition will be permanently closing at the end of the month. From now till March 31, seize your last chance to get up close and personal with these delicate beauties with 50per cent off Butterflies Up-Close tickets.

Till March 31, 2023

Find out more here or here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.