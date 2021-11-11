What to do this weekend (Nov 12 to 14) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.
1. Arts in Your Neighbourhood November edition
This November, Arts in Your Neighbourhood (AYN) returns this November, spotlighting the neighbourhoods of Bukit Merah, Jurong, Marine Parade, Serangoon and Tampines.
You'll discover lesser-known stories and hidden gems in these neighbourhoods through art trails, view familiar spaces in a new light through immersive and interactive art installations, be enthralled by thrilling short films and opera performances, and much more.
Till Nov 28, 2021. Find out more here.
2. Wild about Twilight: A Pangolin's Tale
Pay a visit to Night Safari after dark for a twilight adventure with pangolins. Wild About Twilight: A Pangolin's Tale invites you and your family to embark upon an Animal Quest where you'll explore the park for hidden AR animals with the help of Berani, the park's rescued Sunda Pangolin, completing challenges along the way.
For the truly adventurous explorers, you can also add-on to your basic park ticket for a VR experience where you'll cross continents in search of a Sunda Pangolin, coming into close contact with (virtual) wildlife along the way.
As an added bonus, from now till Nov 17, you can enjoy 40 per cent off two-to-go tickets to Night Safari, so be sure to book your tickets as soon as possible.
Till Dec 31, 2021. Find out more here.
3. Singapore Cocktail Festival 2021
Singapore Cocktail Festival returns for its sixth edition with over 60 programmes and events lined up, from bar crawls to cocktail brunches and more.
In addition, you can look forward to unique cocktails inspired by the theme of "music", encompassing a wide range of genres for music lovers from all walks of life. Want to try a cocktail inspired by Frank Sinatra's My Way? Now you can.
Nov 12 to Dec 12, 2021. Find out more here.
4. Brickosaurs World
Here's one for dino lovers: Starting from this weekend, you're in for a "wild" time at Singapore Zoo and River Wonders with the launch of Brickosaurs World. As the first such showcase in Asia, Brickosaurs World boasts over 60 life-sized dinosaurs made entirely of Lego, from a fearsome T-Rex to crafty velociraptors and tiny Compsognathus.
Your kids can also explore this Jurassic wonderland via a self-guided trail that will encourage them to play their part regarding wildlife conservation and protecting our planet. Did we mention the Lego pop-up store at the Zoo's Pavilion by the Lake where you can snag (sadly not life-sized) Lego dinos to take home?
You can read our write-up about Brickosaurs World here.
Nov 13, 2021 to May 3, 2022. Find out more here.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.