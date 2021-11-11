What to do this weekend (Nov 12 to 14) - stay safe!

This November, Arts in Your Neighbourhood (AYN) returns this November, spotlighting the neighbourhoods of Bukit Merah, Jurong, Marine Parade, Serangoon and Tampines.

You'll discover lesser-known stories and hidden gems in these neighbourhoods through art trails, view familiar spaces in a new light through immersive and interactive art installations, be enthralled by thrilling short films and opera performances, and much more.

Till Nov 28, 2021. Find out more here.