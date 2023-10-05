What to do this weekend (Oct 6 to 8)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Baybeats 2023

Singapore's largest alternative music festival is back for its 22nd edition, bigger and better than ever. Baybeats 2023 boasts an exciting line-up of homegrown and international acts, supported by new partnerships formed with overseas music festivals.

This year, the festival is partnering with two esteemed East Asian festivals, Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards and Festival (GMA) and Ear Up Music Festival from Hong Kong, to present acts such as dream pop and alternative rock band "I Mean Us" from Taiwan, and live electronic musician and producer "hirsk" from Hong Kong.

Oct 6 to 8, 2023. Find out more here

2. LKY: The Experience

Delve into the life of our founding father at LKY: The Experience, an immersive experience that re-creates his memories, milestones and motivations in a novel journey through time.

This exhibition spans over 20 rooms, each unlocking a chapter to pull back the curtain on a lesser known side of Lee Kuan Yew as a child, a student, a husband and a statesman. From interactive installations to multimedia displays and hands-on activities, you're invited to travel through time to celebrate Mr Lee's extraordinary life and work.

Oct 6 to Dec 31, 2023. Find out more here

3. Harrowing Halloween 2023

Singapore Discovery Centre's Hallowing Halloween is back for more thrills and chills this October.

Stay after hours for extra study at the "Welcome to L.L.E.H." haunted house, navigate a spine-tingling maze of corridors in the "Labyrinth of Lost Souls", and learn about nature's fury in the Archives interactive scare zone.

You can also test your nerves with "Lost in Fear", a special XD ride just for this Halloween season, watch "Dreadflix" short films, try out spooky carnival games and more.

Till Oct 29, 2023. Find out more here

4. ‘Magic Mee Goreng’ Puppetry Performance

Ahead of the upcoming STEAM Festival 2023, catch an immersive, educational and inclusive puppetry performance at Science Centre Singapore.

Featuring elements of shadow puppetry, batik-inspired costumes, hands-on activities, and catchy tunes, the show takes children on a sensory adventure to a town famous for their food, telling the story of a man determined to find out the secrets behind the success of a Mee Goreng store.

Till Oct 8, 2023. Find out more here

