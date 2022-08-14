What is the 'glazed donut look'? How Hailey Bieber achieves dewy complexion that's become a trend

When model and influencer Hailey Bieber launched her YouTube channel in March 2021, she revealed to the world her beauty secrets, her favourite skincare products, #GRWM (get ready with me) tips and her go-to make-up essentials.

On top of all that, she presented a concept she did not know would become a trend: the glazed doughnut look.

Bieber used the term to refer to a dewy, almost glazed complexion she achieved with her skincare routine. "If I'm not getting into bed looking like a glazed doughnut, then I'm not doing the right thing," she said.

What started as skincare has also filtered into nail art, with the birth of "glazed doughnut nails", a pale white, pearly polish embellished with shimmering chrome that has become one of Bieber's go-to looks.

Glazed doughnut skin

At first, glazed doughnut skin sounds a lot like K-beauty's "glass skin" but, while they're similar, some details set them apart. While both focus on hydration to accomplish a dewy look, glass skin relies on layering and providing your skin with different hydrating products and consistencies to achieve that goal.

On the other hand, glazed doughnut skin involves fewer products and focuses on a more strategic way to attain that shimmering glow and protect your natural skin barrier while at it.

Additionally, it includes a step that is not commonly used in K-beauty routines: "slugging", the practice of slathering your face with petroleum jelly at the end of your routine to help lock moisture in.

Glazed doughnut skin is plumped, moisturised, nourished and luminous. Even though make-up can help you get an approximate look, there is no way to truly do so without a proper skincare routine.

Double cleansing, hydrating serums, moisturisers, Vaseline and facial oils are key to achieving the look.

"Cleanser is key to remove dirt, oil, grime, sweat salts, dead skin, and make-up residue from the skin," explains Dr Jaishree Sharad, a celebrity dermatologist. "Apply a serum that is hydrating, preferably with ingredients like vitamin C, E and hyaluronic acid.

"Moisturise with creams containing ceramides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter and niacinamide; and don't miss face oil."

This trend is all about simplicity and glow - just like its skincare counterpart. Bieber's signature "glazed doughnut nails" is a nude manicure boosted with pearly, chrome-based pigments.

The hashtag #glazeddonutnails has reached over 24 million views on TikTok, becoming one of the most popular beauty trends to hit social media in 2022.

Bieber showed the world her glazed nails for the first time at this year's Met Gala in New York, and thousands of tutorials emerged after.

Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt was in charge of Bieber's nails for the event, and since then, she has filmed multiple how-to videos to show people how to mimic the nails at home.

Ganzorigt created the glossy, shimmery manicure by using a variety of gel polishes and powders from OPI Professionals. Her tutorials show the exact products you can buy at your local beauty store to get the look at home.

In a recent video in partnership with OPI, Ganzorigt mentioned the brand's GelColor polish in Funny Bunny - a muted white shade - is her preferred base.

Then she layers a top coat to create a durable surface and finally uses the Tin Man Can Chrome Effect powder to give the nail that frosted, glazed finish.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.