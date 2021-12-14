What it's like travelling to Germany via VTL and getting lost in a red light district

With the opening of more Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL), many Singaporeans are fulfilling their wanderlust this year-end, just like Amiera Raushan.

Known for her bold #ootds, boasting clashes of colour, style and volume on Instagram (@lrnchfl), the digital marketer and photographer for creative agency Elementary Co. recently took off to Germany for a holiday.

In an interview with Her World, Amiera shared about flying in the new normal and her experiences in Germany.

Being able to go out without wearing a mask (except when indoors), and breathing in fresh cold, crisp air… we can only imagine what a dream it must be to travel and live life like we did pre-Covid.

While recounting her stories, Amiera also spilled about a traumatic incident in Amsterdam where she got lost and ended up in the middle of the Red Light District (yikes!).

To find out more about her Germany trip, read on.