What local celebs and influencers like Fann Wong and Kim Lim wore for CNY

Chinese New Year may have been a little different this year due to the pandemic, but that didn’t get in the way of some local celebs from dressing up for the occasion.

Case in point: many of these local celebrities were seen dolled up in their favourite festive fits to usher in the ox-picious new year. From the likes of Fann Wong to Andrea Chong, here are some of the iconic looks we’ve spotted on the ‘Gram that we’re currently obsessed with from this year’s CNY celebrations.

Fann Wong

Singaporean actress, singer and model, Fann Wong, ushered in the new year with her loved ones at home this year, alongside hubby, Christopher Lee. As seen from her post on Instagram, Fann Wong is spotted with a clean and minimalistic turtleneck dress in an auspicious and bold red hue that’s unmistakably chic, simple and totally apt for the occasion.

Kim Lim

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Kim Lim decides to switch her go-to neutral look for a bold, tie-dye turtleneck number for CNY. Though designs like tie-dyes can be outlandish and intimidating for some, Kim Lim manages to look incredibly stylish and effortlessly glamourous in this outfit.

To top it all off, she’s also been spotted with a new addition to her ever-growing bag collection — peep her adorable Chanel Vanity Case.

Rebecca Lim

Nothing warms our heart more than seeing our favourite celebs spending time with their loved ones, just like this post by Rebecca Lim. Here, Rebecca opted for a more neutral palette and kept it simple with a muted maxi dress paired with a large YSL crossbody bag — adding more contrast to her look.

Sharon Au

Sharon Au proves that traditional cheongsam designs still stand the test of time with this eye-catching cheongsam outfit from the local label, Fuchsia Lane.

Besides her well made wardrobe treasure, Sharon Au celebrated the new year on >Channel 8’s Lunar countdown show where she sang a song alongside other stars where she was also seen in a brocade qipao with bright teal leaves from the same label.

Oon Shu An

Oon Shu An was all smiles this CNY in her beautiful crochet dress in amber from local label, Klarra. In this post she shares some of her favourite moments from the long festive weekend spent with her family and snippets of her gleaming with joy.

Constance Lau

With a much quieter Chinese New Year, celebs like Crazy Rich Asian‘s Constance Lau takes time off for some quality family time with her loved ones during the long weekend. Here, Constance kept her outfit traditional with a dazzling green cheongsam featuring a leafy print design for an elegant and classy look.

Andrea Chong View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Chong (@dreachong) The celebrations were a convivial and joyous for all of us — and it seems like Andrea Chong and her family are singing the same tune as us. The family of three celebrated their first CNY together with their newborn baby, Ezra Isa Imran. Here, Andrea is seen in a unique cheongsam romper outfit — where modern cutouts meets traditional designs for a look that’s simple, classy, and elegant.