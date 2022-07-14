What is a nap dress? Floral smocked dresses are popular post-Covid as women seek comfort and joy in what they wear

If you were to think of the absolute opposite of the ’90s-influenced clean minimalism that (despite the return of chaotic Y2K style) continues to reign, or the matching sweatpant sets of the hybrid work era, you might well picture a Laura Ashley dress.

The chintzy, floral, mutton-sleeved dresses that were a symbol of girlie British poshness in the 1980s have made a return, and not just because of the brands and designers that have collaborated with Laura Ashley – including, recently, New York designer Batsheva Hay, who has carved out a niche with her brand Batsheva and its prairie-with-a-twist aesthetic (think Seinfeld’s Elaine Benes at Glastonbury).

The sensibility is also present in the clothes of hyper-feminine, romantic – sometimes frou-frou – brands that have garnered devoted followings in recent years.

As well as Batsheva, these include The Vampire’s Wife – Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge wore a green number from the brand for an engagement in Ireland and in an official portrait with Prince William – Hill House and LoveShackFancy.

Of her recent collaboration with Laura Ashley, a brand she has long admired, Hay said to British Vogue: “To me, Laura Ashley embodies an unpretentious beauty. I like to wear things that are comfortable and functional and have pockets and come in cotton, but at the same time I want a transportive experience; I want to become a different version of myself that’s elevated, fun and adventurous. I am not a minimalist.”

That something can be undeniably, flouncily feminine and uniquely practical goes some way to explain why Hill House Vintage’s “nap dress” (launched before the pandemic) came to be, like sourdough starters , banana bread and Netflix show Tiger King , a totem of early quarantine.

The dress, a billowy, fluttery sleeved, smock of the sort a romantic-minded waif in an 18th-century novel might waft about in, went completely viral.

Its appeal lies in the idea that you can look presentable wearing it on a Zoom call yet it is also comfortable enough to take a nap in, should you so wish.

The brand’s founder, Nell Diamond, created the dress because she wanted something she could wear while up with her baby in the night and also to get through her work and her laundry pile during the day, and still feel like herself.

Holly Tenser, womenswear and children’s wear buyer at Browns Fashion, says the nap dress style is maintaining its popularity as life goes back to normal even as the “cottagecore ” trend, into which nap dresses squarely fit, is superseded by office appropriate suiting, Y2K and ready-to-party clothing .

Tenser says it remains popular because many of us are looking for some comfort and joy. “With many people still working from home, the ‘nap dress’ is a perfect throw-on offering something comfortable, yet still Zoom appropriate.

“Although we’re seeing more demand for partywear and tailoring … this silhouette is still performing well,” she says.

“[The brand] Sleeper does this brilliantly, and in a range of rich dark linen styles that elevate the dress for different weather forecasts and multiple occasions. Another go-to for this style, Molly Goddard , has always perfectly delivered ethereal, yet edgy feminine silhouettes that take the nap dress to new heights,” she says.

Tenser says brands offering this kind of super-feminine, romantic aesthetic are performing well for the retailer, with dresses a particularly strong category. And brands from Batsheva to LoveShackFancy have expanded their offerings into new categories.

“Batsheva and The Vampire’s Wife have such strong cult followings with beautifully tailored, yet comfortable designs that flatter all body types,” she says. “These brands manage to perfectly encapsulate that ultra-feminine look without looking frivolous, through their smart silhouettes and rich fabric textures – they’re the ultimate occasion wear go to.

“For LoveShackFancy, we’ve seen a keen younger audience, as the brand really resonates with those looking to follow the youthful boho aesthetic.”

The growth of LoveShackFancy, founded by New Yorker Rebecca Hessel Cohen, is another example of the opposite of minimalism. The brand, with its luxe, free-spirited sweetness, experienced 125 per cent sales growth from 2020 to 2021 and expanded to 11 stores in the United States – all of them a fiendishly pretty explosion of girlishness; it also plans to expand internationally.

As Business of Fashion pointed out in unpacking the success of the brand – ruffles, broderie anglaise , crochet and frou-frou heavy – it has found a strong audience among Gen Z and the TikTok generation , and is a top performer on rental site Rent the Runway and online luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

The brand fits into one of the key trends Net-a-Porter has outlined for 2022: the Look of Love. Lea Cranfield, chief buying and merchandising officer for Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet, says of the aesthetic: “Autumn/winter 2022 ended up to be a more romantic season than we had initially thought as designers did their best to try and spread the love.”

Hessel Cohen says her brand LoveShackFancy is filling a gap for women who are unabashedly seeking femininity and fun.

“I think there’s a number of reasons LoveShackFancy resonates so strongly. I feel like after going through a pandemic and being inside all the time wearing sweats, people were really ready to escape that and dress up again,” she says.

“Our clothes are super feminine, colourful and fun and I think our customers really connect to that energy that they bring.

“Our clothes are designed to make you feel like your best self; we value dressing up and celebrating life all the time. I think there’s a sense of optimism that our floral, girlie looks bring to those who wear them.”

Cohen says the brand’s customers range from teens to women in their fifties, all of them with one thing in common.

“We believe in making forever pieces designed to pass from generation to generation. I’ve always been a lover of vintage, and pieces my mum passed down to me are so special and timeless, and that’s what we aim to create.

“Our bestselling pieces are definitely our ruffle minis and our dresses, specifically our heritage pieces like our Natasha, Gwen and Deanna [styles].”

If you are not sure how to wear the super feminine style, Tenser says to not be afraid to mix and match.

“I love to imagine this look running through the fields in true ’70s style, but that is somewhat less practical for modern city life. My advice would be to contrast this overtly feminine shape with a chunkier sandal or, even further, with a fun pair of cowgirl boots from Ganni or Staud,” she says.

