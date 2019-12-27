What not to do when visiting Indonesia's Yogyakarta Palace Museum

PHOTO: 123rf
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A recent incident involving a tourist who damaged an antique table after posing for a selfie at the Yogyakarta Palace Museum provided a reminder of the guidelines to observe when visiting a tourist attraction.

The Yogyakarta Palace Museum consists of four separate facilities with historical collections: the Painting Museum, Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono IX Museum, Cart Museum and Batik Museum.

As compiled by kompas.com, the following is a list of what not to do when visiting the Yogyakarta Palace Museum. 

1. TAKING A PICTURE WITH YOUR BACK TO THE KERATON

The Keraton (palace) is the symbol of the king. It is where the king resides along with his family and includes a number of sacred hamlets. It is considered impolite to take a picture with your back to the palace.

2. TAKING A SELFIE WITH YOUR BACK TO AN ABDI DALEM

As royal servants, the abdi dalem hold a special meaning at the palace. Please refrain from taking a picture with your back to the servants as it is considered impolite.

3. WEARING HATS

Hats or caps should be removed when you walk into the Yogyakarta Palace area as they can be seen as signs of disrespect. Hijabs or peci (Muslim caps) are allowed.

4. TRESPASSING IN PROHIBITED AREAS

There are several areas in the museum where visitors are not allowed. Please observe the signs in these areas.

5. TOUCHING THE MUSEUM'S COLLECTION

Visitors are not allowed to touch displayed artifacts to avoid damage to the invaluable objects.

6. BRINGING WHEELED CONVEYANCES

Baby carts, luggage or other wheeled conveyances are prohibited in the museum area.

7. BRINGING CAMERAS WITHOUT PERMISSION

All kinds of cameras, including those in mobile phones, should be registered before entering the Palace Museum.

Visitors are charged Rp 1,000 (S$0.09) per camera, while all areas in the museum can be photographed, except the Batik Museum. 

