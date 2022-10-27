What is OCD? Symptoms, behaviour and treatment of a mental health disorder that one expert calls 'a bully that robs you of joy'

Obsessive. Compulsive. Disorder.

It describes an illness, not a lifestyle choice nor the habits of the super-pedantic.

"The phrase is used far too loosely: 'I'm a little bit OCD because I like to have things clean or ordered or done a certain way,'" says Minal Mahtani, founder and CEO of the charity OCD & Anxiety Support Hong Kong.

But as a disorder, it is both extremely distressing and much more common than you think.

Sufferers might obsess about cleanliness and spend hours every day cleaning their houses. They might be a compulsive shopper, unable to resist buying an item they don't need.

How common is OCD – and who develops it

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, OCD affects 1.2 per cent of the adult US population. In China, it's estimated to affect 1.63 per cent.

World Health Organisation data indicates that the condition ranks among the 10 leading causes of disability worldwide.

Women are three times as likely to suffer as men, and are most likely to develop it between the ages of 15 and the mid-40s. Many sufferers will have exhibited signs in childhood.

What is OCD?

Mahtani says the obsessive element presents as "obtrusive, unwanted, persistent thoughts and images which pop into one's mind and cause disabling fear, anguish and anxiety".

"For sufferers to cope, they perform compulsions which temporarily relieve the distress," she adds.

These could take the form of excessive hand washing, repetitive checking that switches are turned off or doors are locked, or cleaning a house over and over.

OCD is not only deeply upsetting, but also disruptive. It consumes so much mental effort and so much time that it can be difficult - even impossible - for those that struggle with it to hold onto jobs, relationships or social lives.

And because these uncontrollable thoughts or images are so distressing, it can be hard for those with the disorder to speak to family members, who might dismiss them as crazy. Irrational thoughts are difficult to comprehend if you've never suffered yourself.

"A sufferer may worry that if they touch a word that reads 'death' or 'dying' or 'cancer' they - or somebody they love - may succumb," Mahtani says.

Of course, touching a word won't invoke such a catastrophic response and deep down a sufferer knows this.

But the compulsions they resort to lend only a brief respite until the thought resurfaces or another one presents.

How else can this disorder be described?

Mahtani, who is a specialist in the treatment of OCD, likens the condition to a bully that robs you of joy.

"It terrorises you with fearful thoughts and makes you believe the most distressing consequences will happen if you don't perform the compulsions that it demands.

"But the OCD monster is ruthless and the more you give into it, the more it demands, wanting the rituals you conduct to be more frequent, intense, longer and irrational to keep you 'safe'.

"However this is a false sense of security as the scary thought and consequences have no truth to it in the first place."

My youngest child, Hattie, 25, describes OCD as a constant buzz in her brain, from the moment she wakes until the moment she falls asleep. Sufferers are frequently in a constant state of exhausting high alert.

I knew nothing about OCD until my daughter developed it. Now I find it helpful to think of it as a sort of faulty thought-filtration system.

We all have disturbing or shocking thoughts from time to time, but they pass through without incident. We might just think to ourselves, "Oh, that was an odd thought"- and move on. OCD sufferers can't do that. Their worrisome thoughts - obsessions - get stuck until they bow to compulsions.

Perhaps not surprisingly, OCD often presents with other mental health disorders. It is frequently accompanied by, or driven by, anxiety.

Disordered, far-fetched thinking can have a sufferer teetering on the edge of psychosis because they become so disconnected from what is real. The relentless assault of intrusive thoughts can lead a person with OCD to develop depression.

What causes OCD?

Experts aren't sure what causes OCD, whether it is due to genetics, brain anomalies, the environment or life events.

Stress definitely plays a part in exacerbating it. Hattie's OCD often spikes when she is overwhelmed or overtired.

Certainly, though, experts agree that OCD is all about skewed thinking. A group of US-based researchers known as The Obsessive Compulsive Cognitions Working Group cites a number of dysfunctional thinking patterns that drive OCD:

An inflated sense of responsibility

The conviction that one has the ability to cause/prevent negative outcomes

The belief that having a bad thought is the moral equivalent of acting it out (it isn't)

The belief that it is both possible and imperative to control one's thoughts (it isn't)

A heightened sense of 'threat'

Being a perfectionist

An intolerance of uncertainty

How to treat OCD

The key to treating OCD is to help sufferers change these thinking patterns. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is useful, as is exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy - both of which Mahtani uses in treatment.

ERP has a success rate of up to 80 per cent in as little as eight weeks. Sessions involve gently exposing a sufferer to triggers that would normally prompt compulsions and then supporting them in resisting those compulsions to help break what has become a self-perpetuating cycle of obsession, compulsion and obsession.

Often medication is helpful, especially where anxiety and/or depression are present, too.

I found my daughter's intrusive thoughts - obsessions - very difficult to fathom at first.

Some reading was useful, but the most helpful thing I did was arrange my own appointment with Hattie's therapist so that I could understand what I could do to support her, and what I should not.

She told me to try to resist excessive reassurance and instead state the fact: "That's your OCD talking, Hattie, that thought means nothing."

With a great therapist and a dedication to acquainting herself with what she calls a monster, Hattie is much better - and enjoying the full and happy life a young person should.

