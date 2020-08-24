What one man has learned in his 7 years of walking around the world

In January 2013, Paul Salopek set out on what was supposed to be a seven-year, 21,000-mile (33,800km) walk across the globe. He is not yet even halfway through.

The journey, which he calls the Out of Eden Walk, was to follow in the footsteps of mankind, the first humans having moved out of Africa to begin exploring the world several millennia ago.

Salopek’s route would take him from Ethiopia to Argentina, via war-torn West Asia, the Silk Road, the Indian subcontinent (which he left just over a year ago, for Myanmar), across China and Siberia, and along the west coast of North and South America, down finally to Tierra del Fuego off the southernmost tip of the South America mainland.

Salopek is a journalist who walks from one topical story to the next instead of driving through them or flying out to them. In this age of tweets masquerading as news, and clickbait that screams for attention, he practises slow journalism: storytelling in a style that is anthropological while still newsworthy.

A Pulitzer Prize-winner and National Geographic fellow, Salopek, 58, studied environmental biology but has been working as a journalist since 1985.

He has reported for publications such as the Chicago Tribune and National Geographic, covering wars, the illegal weapons trade, public health issues and the impact of overfishing, among other topics.

Salopek’s route takes him from Ethiopia to Argentina. PHOTO: National Geographic

The stories of the people he meets and regions he crosses on the Out of Eden Walk come together in online chapters. The four complete chapters so far include the Saudi Arabia, Jordan, West Bank and Israel stretch, titled Holy Lands – the birthplace of three of the world’s most powerful monotheistic religions – and the Central Asian “stans”, from Kazakhstan to Pakistan, under the title Silk Road.

Caught in the pandemic after completing the Myanmar leg of his odyssey, Salopek is waiting in the small town of Putao, in Myanmar’s northern Kachin state, for borders to reopen so he can push on into China. But he is in no hurry.

The idea was never to keep walking without pause, because “I would have never been able to sustain it,” he says via Skype.

Salopek camps amid 2,000-year-old Nabataean tombs at Madain Salih, an archaeological site in Saudi Arabia. PHOTO: National Geographic

Indeed, he has taken long halts elsewhere, sometimes due to geopolitical hiccups (three months in Haifa, Israel, for instance), or inclement weather (nine months in Tbilisi, Georgia, waiting for the snow on the mountains to melt ).

Instead of seeing such hold-ups as impediments, Salopek finds productive ways to fill his time; in Myanmar, he is finishing the book he started writing earlier in what he describes as his “intercontinental ramble”.

“This is my life now,” he says cheerfully, “so whatever happens – delays and celebrations, side trips – all this is part of the journey.”

Among other things, he has discovered that the human brain – well, his at least – works best while a steady pace of about 5km/h is maintained. This speed, he says, allows for proper contemplation of the people and communities he encounters.

“Yet walking still keeps you on the move,” he says. “You never stall, or linger so long in one place that you lose perspective, or get too jaded, or become intellectually swayed. It keeps your curiosity intact.”

It is this curiosity that is helping build his picture of our planet. “The walk is a global framing device with serial acts, like chapters in a book, only the chapters are called geography and history,” he says.

Salopek wanders through the ancient Nabataean ruins at Madain Salih, carved into sandstone outcrops some 2,000 years ago. These structures were used as tombs for the wealthy during the Nabataean era. PHOTO: National Geographic

His dispatches, published regularly on National Geographic’s Out of Eden Walk subsite, span a wide range of themes – an abandoned city he visited in Cyprus, for example, or when he found a traditional papermaker in Uzbekistan – and come accompanied by tales told by war refugees and silk weavers, traditional healers and horse wranglers.

Salopek walks without an immutable plan, finding a place to sleep wherever he stops for the day.

To ensure nothing is lost in translation, he enlists local co-walkers – interpreters, trekking guides, environmental activists, journalists and reporters – to help him not just with the language, but also to understand perspectives often missed by the outsider.

Photographer John Stanmeyer flies out to join him once or twice a year, but other than that, he has no crew travelling with him or monitoring his progress.

In India, where he spent nearly 18 months and covered 4,000km, he was accompanied by, among others, environmental photographer Arati Kumar-Rao, human rights reporter Priyanka Borpujari, journalist Prem Panicker and Indian river expert Siddharth Agarwal. From them, Salopek says, he learned about “art, writing, civil rights, tolerance and sheer endurance”.

The co-walkers found rich and unexpected joys of their own: for Kumar-Rao, who walked nearly 700km with Salopek, initially through Punjab and Rajasthan, it was the sighting of the rare Indus river dolphins.

As a practitioner of slow journalism herself, who revisits places in different seasons and over many years, Kumar-Rao talks of how walking – as opposed to seeing landscapes from the moving cocoon of an air-conditioned vehicle – leaves the visitor exposed and vulnerable. “We see, we hear, we smell, we feel. It is as if we begin to live again,” she says.

As for Panicker, he found his view of India as a homogeneous nation entity upended. What he discovered instead were “millions of brightly coloured, differently shaped pieces of glass stuck together by the glue of nationhood”.

Drawing on the experiences of the India chapter, called “Riverlands”, Salopek and his co-walkers have shone a spotlight on India’s developing water crisis . Water was not on his mind when he stepped over the border from Pakistan into India, but the farmers he met and the stories he heard pointed him consistently in that direction. Or, as he puts it, the theme of water “kept bubbling up to the surface – there were stories of water shortage, public-health issues due to contamination, discovery of fluoride in groundwater. It was in the zeitgeist of the land.”

He likens the water crisis to global climate collapse; both are steadily building, waiting to explode.

“There is a vast and almost existential water crisis in India. And because it’s so big, complicated and daunting, it’s being largely ignored in the global media,” he says.

Kumar-Rao says the walk reaffirmed what she knew about “the astounding disruption of the rhythms of nature, and our accelerating disconnect with the land”.

As he contemplates developing crises, Salopek, like the rest of us, must contend with one that is already raging. Nevertheless, sitting tight in northern Myanmar, he claims the coronavirus pandemic has not shaken the rhythm of his intercontinental ramble.

“Walking teaches patience,” he says. “And I hope we emerge wiser from the crisis.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.