What the symbols on your skincare product packaging mean

A lot of information can be derived from a skincare product's packaging, from its ingredients to its benefits to instructions for its use. But have you ever wondered what the little printed symbols mean?

You've probably seen them hundreds of times. You might even be familiar with a few of them. In case you're not up to date, though, here's what you need to know about your cosmetics, based on their labels.

Period After Opening (PAO)

PHOTO: Twitter/Jemsofanatural

This is one of the most important symbols to check when you open a new skincare product.

The PAO is the drawing of a jar that contains a number followed by "M", which indicates how long the formula will be good for after you open it.

For example, if your product says 3M, that means that (once you break the product's seal) you have three months to use it before the formula goes bad.

Leaping Bunny