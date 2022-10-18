What is tamarind used for in Asia? Pastes, sauces and now – cocktails

What should we make of tamarind?

The knotty fruit comes from the tamarind tree, which is native to Africa but also grows in other tropical regions including India. The tree produces beanlike pods that contain seeds enveloped in a fibrous pulp. As the fruit ripens, the pulp becomes sticky and takes on a sweet-sour taste.

Tamarind is probably best known for its use in Asian and Caribbean cuisines. Usually sold as a paste or a puree, it can also be bought as raw pods, a pressed block or as a concentrate.

The leguminous fruit is high in antioxidants and touted as having many health benefits including anti-cancer properties. The flavour is acidic and tart and while it can be diluted in a drink, it is most commonly grounded into a paste and used as a condiment in Asian cooking, rather than as a main ingredient.

Grilled octopus and bone marrow with tamarind sauce at Le Garcon Saigon, in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

PHOTO: Le Garcon Saigon

Executive chef Do Thi Thuy Linh, of Le Soleil Vietnamese restaurant in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui East area, uses the ingredient in her traditional dish of poached pearl snapper in tomato and tamarind soup with Vietnamese vermicelli.

Do feels that tamarind is essential in Asian cooking.

"Apart from the citrus taste, tamarind also contains sweetness. In Vietnam, tamarind is usually cooked with seafood because the flavour goes well with ingredients such as crab, shrimp and fish. When tamarind is added to seafood, it stimulates its freshness," she says.

"The fruit is mainly used in sauces and is regarded as one of the most popular ingredients when pan-frying seafood. We also put tamarind in soup, which can increase the layering of flavours."

Chef Do Thi Thuy Linh, of Le Soleil Vietnamese.

PHOTO: K.Y. Cheng

Over at Le Garçon Saigon, in Wan Chai, head chef John Nguyen uses the tart fruit in a sauce that he pairs with grilled octopus and bone marrow.

"Every component of a dish [that I create] is in some way inspired by my love of Vietnamese cuisine and my culture," he explains.

"The flavours of this particular dish are quite rich, from the octopus to the bone marrow, and its textures are complex, so the tamarind brings a balance to the dish, making the flavours more cohesive and balancing out the robust ones with a more sweet and tart taste."

Chef John Nguyen of Le Garçon Saigon.

PHOTO: Le Garçon Saigon

While chefs have already shown how tamarind plays a role in Asian cuisine, bringing fresh and acidic elements to dishes old and new, now bartenders have started to use its sour flavours as a fruit-forward ingredient in their own creations.

The Ma-Gyi-Thee ("tamarind" in Burmese) cocktail at Burmese eatery Club Rangoon is a vodka-based concoction featuring home-made tamarind liqueur, lychee juice, and home-made rose and coconut essential oil.

Club Rangoon’s Ma-Gyi-Thee cocktail.

PHOTO: Club Rangoon

Meanwhile, newly opened contemporary Thai restaurant Plaa, in Central, has a tamarind-forward cocktail that pays tribute to the Lan Na kingdom, an Indianised state that was situated in present-day northern Thailand and existed from the 13th to the 18th centuries.

"It is said that Lan Na people loved tamarind and this fruit was frequently seen in Lan Na food and beverages, as well as a popular summer drink of tamarind juice," says Waritsara Rangsaritdakorn, Plaa's restaurant manager.

"This inspired us to develop a cocktail with this refreshing tropical fruit alongside its perfect balance of sweet and sour flavours from Thailand."

The Lan Na tamarind cocktail from Plaa.

PHOTO: Jonathan Wong

From elsewhere in Asia, contemporary Indian restaurant Chutney Tandoor House, also in Central, serves up the Kerala Sunset, a refreshing blend of brandy, fresh fig, lychee liquor, peach and tamarind juice.

With this cocktail, tamarind provides a much needed acidity to tie up the smokiness of the fig and brandy with the brightness of the lychee and peach.

It seems that tamarind is providing a new type of sourness for bartenders to play with.

"The acidic taste of tamarind can easily blend in with other cocktail ingredients. It works well with whisky, too," says Waritsara.

For Plaa's tamarind cocktail, the team made their own tamarind puree, which has a smoky flavour profile, mixed it with bourbon and topped it off with an egg white foam and orange zest to give it a tang. Again, this ties the full-bodied flavours of spirits such as whisky and bourbon in with the freshness of fruit.

"Tamarind ranges from sweet to tart depending on the season and its ripening," says Waritsara.

And it appears that there are more experiments to come.

"There are many combinations of tastes we can create with tamarind, be it a spicy and sour mix, a sweet and sour concoction, or balancing out a bold spirit with hints of citrus from tamarind," she says.

As it turns out, this knobbly second fiddle in cooking might have a much bigger role in cocktails, especially in Asia.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.