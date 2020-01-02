What you need to know about single-serve coffee capsule machines before purchasing one

If you have received a box of single-serve coffee capsules as a Christmas gift and wonder whether if it is time to invest in a single-serve coffee capsule machine, fret not! We have got you covered! Here are some facts which you should know before investing in the single-serve coffee capsule machine!

DO YOU KNOW?

A coffee capsule is made of a cylindrical plastic container, which contains ground coffee and is covered with an aluminium foil seal. The coffee capsule is usually comes in a single-serve vacuum packed capsule, which needs to work with a machine compatible with the capsule.

A coffee pod, sometimes known as a coffee pad, is different from a coffee capsule and contains ground coffee in a circular filter teabag.

PHOTO: Pexels

1) SINGLE-SERVE COFFEE MACHINES ARE EXTREMELY CONVENIENT TO USE

Coffee capsule machines have grown in popularity in recent years due to their extreme ease of usage and variety; hot coffee is instantly served with a simple press of a button.

Furthermore, the vacuum-packed coffee capsules help to ensure the consistency and taste of the coffee as the vacuum packed nitrogen prevents oxidation. The leading single-serve coffee makers in Singapore include Nespresso and Nescafe Dolce Gusto.

PHOTO: Lazada

2) SINGLE-SERVE COFFEE CAPSULES COME IN A HUGE ARRAY OF FLAVOURS

Single-serve coffee capsules allow you to take a huge variety of coffee flavours without having to go through the hassle of knowing how to brew individual cups. For instance, Nespresso and Nescafe Dolce Gusto have nearly 30 flavours of coffee for you to choose from.

PHOTO: Mackay Cartoons

3) SINGLE-SERVE COFFEE MACHINES ARE NOT ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

As the coffee capsules are made of a mixture of plastic and aluminium foil, they cannot be recycled easily. Furthermore, on average, 6g of plastic and aluminium packaging is needed for a 3g of coffee in a capsule.

Unfortunately, the demand for convenience coffee fixes has overshadowed the environmental impact of single-serve coffee capsules for many years, since plastic can take over 500 years to biodegrade!

As an average person consumes 2 cups of coffee a day, this person can generate at least 307 kg of plastic in his or her lifetime! Hence, it is definitely a brewing problem which needs to be addressed!

4) SINGLE-SERVE COFFEE CAPSULES MIGHT BE HARMFUL TO OUR HEALTH

Although BPA-free plastics have been used for coffee capsules, some studies have shown that even BPA-free of material can still pose harmful effects when heated, especially since single-serve coffee capsules are subjected to extremely high heat during the coffee preparation process.