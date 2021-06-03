What you should know about makeup as you get older

As much as we hate to say it – the makeup products and techniques you use on your skin when you’re in your 20s likely can’t be used on your skin when you’re say, 40. It’s the harsh reality of ageing – but that doesn’t mean you can’t look fab all the same.

We’re no Michelle Chia or Angelina Jolie… but with these tips from makeup artists Larry Yeo and Melissa Yeo, at least you’ll look your age, but better when wearing makeup.

Age is just a number

As much as we hate to say it – the makeup products and techniques you use on your skin when you’re in your 20s likely can’t be used on your skin when you’re say, 40. It’s the harsh reality of ageing – but that doesn’t mean you can’t look fab all the same.

We mean, we’re no Michelle Chia or Angelina Jolie… but with these tips from makeup artists Larry Yeo and Melissa Yeo, at least you’ll look your age, but better.

1. Michelle Chia, 45

Larry says: “She has amazing thick hair that she uses to frame her face. If, like her, you have good facial structure to work with, play it up with a classic strong lip and defined brows. To open up the eyes, apply your eyeliner like Michelle does – thin at the inner corner and thicker towards the outer end. This way, you won’t end up with a thick, harsh line that makes the eyes look sleepy and heavy.”

2. Natalie Portman, 39

Melissa says: “Avoid a matte foundation as it tends to age you. Pick one that’s lightweight and adds a nice glow to skin. Go easy on powder when setting the foundation so that it doesn’t cake along wrinkles and make them more obvious.”

3. Sheila Majid, 56

Larry says: “She is a classic Asian beauty with beautiful brows, full cheeks and nicely shaped lips who can go au naturel or full diva with fluttery lashes and a strong lip.

To pull off the latter like she does, define lips with either a neutral lip liner that complements your skin tone or one that matches your lipstick.

Lip liners can also be used to alter the shape of the lips, such as by creating a sharper Cupid’s bow to go with a sleek evening dress or a more rounded and fresh-looking pout for a wedding luncheon.”

4. Charlize Theron, 45

Melissa says: “Neutral-coloured eyeshadows work well on almost anyone. In particular, browns with a pink or peach undertone will help to bring warmth to older skin. Limit the number of eye colours you use to one or two, as over-layering will cause creasing on the eyelids and draw attention to lines.”

ALSO READ: Beauty habits to learn from Asia's most beautiful celebs

5. Zhou Xun, 46

Larry says: “She looks like she never ages because her makeup is never excessive and works with her delicate features. For instance, her eye makeup brings out her eye shape while her blusher blends in with her facial contours for a natural sculpting effect. Try doing the same and avoid heavy-handed eye makeup as that will only make the eyes look messy and unfocused. Use eyeshadows in beige, taupe, brown and bronze to emphasise your eyes.”

6. Angelina Jolie, 45

Melissa says: “When using red lipstick, keep your eye makeup colour neutral and be light-handed when applying blusher. The trick is to draw attention to just one of your features so you don’t look overly made up.”

7. Deanna Yusoff, 54

Larry says: “I love how she embraces her heavenly skin. Her foundation, if any, is only used to balance out her skin tone, and she applies just a thin stroke of eyeliner and mascara for definition. Do as Deanna does – go easy on the foundation and allow your skin to show through. Too much foundation would only amplify dry skin and rough texture.”

8. Tilda Swinton, 60

Melissa says: “Cream blusher is always a better option than powder for older skin. Powder just does not sit well due to the skin being drier.”

ALSO READ: 13 Asian celeb-approved beauty tips for women in their 30s

This article was first published in Her World Online.