What's the secret to happiness? Love, and meaningful relationships

It's really quite simple: love and you will be happy. Being connected and considerate to those dear to you - family or friends - is the secret to happiness, according to the Harvard Study of Adult Development, one of the world's longest-running studies on adult life.

The ongoing study, which started in 1938 with 724 men (including a group of Harvard sophomores and men from Boston's poorest neighbourhoods from troubled backgrounds), tracked the lives of participants in the hope of uncovering the "secrets" to a healthy and happy life.

The original cohort (which included President John F. Kennedy) were all male.

Only 60 of the original group of men are still alive (and in their 80s and 90s and still participating in the study) but the research has since expanded: 2,000 people (women too), including some offspring of the original bunch.

The study wasn't just done through interviews and questionnaires; researchers examined the participants' medical reports, blood tests as well as scans of their brains over time.

The study also video recorded the men talking about their deepest concerns with their wives. It also looked at their career trajectories and followed the triumphs and failures in their lives.

The findings: Good relationships make us happier and healthier. Social connections are closely linked with longevity, lower stress levels and overall well-being. We can have successful careers and all the money in the world, but for a good life and good health, we need to be socially connected to our family, friends and the community.

In Malaysia, a study led by Monash University Malaysia's Dr Grace Lee Hooi Yean, among 1,300, randomly selected, Malaysians in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak between 2012 and 2018 revealed that overall, Malaysians are quite happy - about 67 per cent said that they were happy.