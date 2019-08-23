What's sexy in China? Women buying lingerie spurn Victoria's Secret for homegrown brands

It has been just over two years since Victoria's Secret hosted its first fashion show in Shanghai and opened a flagship store in the city's Xintiandi shopping district.

The shop's dramatic entry into China as a bricks-and-mortar retailer marked a big shift for China's lingerie industry, and a major win for Victoria's Secret, whose popularity in the US market has since faltered.

Back in the US, consumers have indicated the unwavering image of sexiness that Victoria's Secret has been projecting for four decades is no longer going to cut it. Instead, women have been demanding inclusivity and body positivity, both in lingerie brands' merchandising decisions and their marketing strategies.

Companies like Rihanna's Savage X Fenty and ThirdLove, among many others, have brought wider ranges of sizes and more diversity to the arena.

In China, though, Victoria's Secret's is claiming a growing share of the country's burgeoning lingerie market, one that is expected to be worth more than US$64 billion by the end of 2022, according to business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. One B. Riley Financial analyst told Business of Fashion in December 2018, that China, where young consumers have only recently become more open-minded about public displays of sexuality, holds the "biggest potential" for the brand.

One of China's own rising darlings of the lingerie industry, Neiwai, could hardly be more different to Victoria's Secret, and its message to women, that "this lingerie is for yourself", would probably resonate with many of those in the US who say sexiness should not be defined by what a man wants from a woman.

Neiwai is a Shanghai-based brand that started out on e-commerce platform Taobao in 2012 and has enjoyed rapid growth online and offline; it has more than 30 bricks-and mortar sales outlets and in 2018 raised US$9.5 million in series B+ funding.

Founded by Liu Xiaolu, Neiwai targets independent professional women who prioritise comfort but still seek elegance when buying intimate wear. Its lingerie sets come in shades of nude and colours found in nature, offer wireless support and feature soft fabrics. Its marketing imagery casts aside traditional ideas of sexuality and instead focuses on celebrating femininity.

"Neiwai's whole branding and concept just works well with the current market," says Yilei Wu, co-founder of Shanghai-based Xinlelu, one of the very few multi-brand stores that carries lingerie.

"They're about being truly comfortable with yourself, not caring what other people think about you. That message is clear. There are actually quite a lot of brands doing that these days, but they stand out because their whole visual image is very consistent and they truly understand what the Chinese customer likes."