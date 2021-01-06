What's on this weekend in Singapore: Jan 8 - 10, 2021

Les Arbres de Paris by Melisa Teo

A photography exhibition hosted by Alliance Française de Singapour as a part of the Voilah France Singapore Festival. French is one of the languages where the word “culture” is designated to both matters of the mind and of nature. This is evident in the dual love of Parisians for trees and gardens, as well as books.

By turning her camera towards the trunks and leaves of Paris, Singaporean photographer Melisa Teo looks for the spiritual link between man and nature. The camera recognises and retains what the eye doesn’t see – we can’t see the invisible, but we can photograph it. And by paying attention, we can learn from the most silent of beings living amongst us in this bustling capital.

Les Arbres de Paris by Melisa Teo Jan 8 & 9, 2021, 1pm – 7.30pm & 9.30am – 5.30pm. respectively Entrance is free, reserve your tickets here.

Alliance Française de Singapour , 1 Sarkies Rd., 258130

Dear Japanese: Children of War by Miyuki Okuyama

Hosted by the Singapore International Photography Festival (SIPF), Dear Japanese is a photo-documentary centred on Miyuki Okuyama’s research into the descendants of Indo-European women and Japanese men, who are presently residing in the Netherlands.

Whether born from unions that were consensual or against these women’s wills following the Japanese occupation of the Dutch East Indies in 1942, the identities of these children’s parentage were often kept secret for prolonged periods of time.

Regardless, this group of individuals has faced a cascade of persecution and stigmatisation; be it in the early days of post-colonial Indonesia, or following their “repatriation” to the Netherlands – a land to which they had never been.

The presentation featuring portraits of these individuals, bearing both Asian and European facial features, set amidst Dutch scenes is a two-fold juxtaposition.

It simultaneously alludes to the challenges stemming from their hybrid ancestries in their everyday lives, while highlighting the complexities of negotiating notions of home and personal identity amidst the burden of history.

Dear Japanese: Children of War by Miyuki Okuyama

Now till Jan 30, 2021

Buy your tickets here. (Free admission for children under 12 and senior citizens above 65)

Singapore International Photography Festival, 37 Emerald Hill

Harley-Davidson Asia's 1st HOG Virtual Rally

Harley-Davidson Asia is proud to bring you its first-ever Virtual H.O.G. Rally. They’ve got band performances, games and giveaways lined up so stay tuned to its Facebook page for more sneak peeks!

It is also currently looking for participants to be part of its virtual events.

If you are a bike customiser, take part in the 4 HOG Custom Kings competition to see if your bike design can earn you the title of Custom King. Check with your respective Chapters Manager for more information.

Harley-Davidson Asia’s 1st HOG Virtual Rally

Jan 8, 2021, 6pm.

Facebook Live

Exploring The Abandoned World War 2 Marsiling Bunkers

Exploring Singapore’s Wild Side: Abandoned WWII Marsiling Bunkers 👽🖤 Join us for an adventurous trek at the Marsiling... Posted by Beyond Expeditions SG on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Hosted by Beyond Expeditions SG, explore the abandoned WWII Marsiling Bunkers with an adventurous trekking activity. You’ll have a smashing time bashing your way through the rainforest and exploring abandoned hidden WWII structures!

Expect sprawling underground tunnels leftover from British rule, rambling jungle vines, giant geckos, ankle-high mud and more!

(Note: In line with current Covid-19 safe distancing measures, each trek will have a maximum of 8 people, split into two groups.)

Exploring The Abandoned World War 2 Marsiling Bunkers

Slots available till Jan 16, 2021

Sign up online here.

Beyond Expeditions SG

Zouk Cinema Club's: The Art of Celebration

As we look back to the teenage days of yesteryear, relive the best memories through Zouk Cinema Club’s new monthly theme “The Art of Celebration”. Celebrate the good old days, under the synchrony of Zouk’s iconic UFO lights to amplify your cinematic-dining experience.

Emblazoned by the bright electric skies in the Main Room, relive your teenage vision and dreams boldly. Expect a curation of movie titles that will send you down memory lane, while indulging in a selection of Capital Kitchen’s best dishes and a well-deserved tipple against a scenic background of city lights.

*Enjoy 15 per cent off Zouk Cinema Club Packages with a minimum spend of $300 in a single receipt at Capital Kitchen.*

Zouk Cinema Club: Art of Celebration

Every Wednesday – Saturday, 6pm – 10.30pm.

Email reservations@zoukclub.com or call/WhatsApp +65 9006 8793 to book your slots.

Zouk Cinema Club, 3C River Valley Rd., Clarke Quay, #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, 179022

Flowa Powa: Julien des Monstiers Opening Day

Hosted by Cuturi Gallery, Flowa Powa, is a solo exhibition by Julien des Monstiers (b. 1983, France). Embracing an intuitive and liberated approach to painting, des Monstiers presents five new paintings foregrounding floral motifs in his signature style.

Through Flowa Powa, des Monstiers probes at the canvases’ fundamental surface qualities, inviting viewers to contemplate what he considers as analogous to the skin of paintings.

This exhibition deserves to be experienced up close to truly revel in des Monstier’s incredible technique and use of colour. Look forward to getting lost in the illusion of depth, materiality and layers of vibrant colours of des Monstiers’ paintings.

Flowa Powa: Julien des Monstiers Opening Day

Jan 7- 22, 2021, free entry.

Cuturi Gallery, 61 Aliwal St., 199937

Erasure: The World Tournament

If you grew up during the ’80s and ’90s in Singapore, flag erasers would’ve been a fond memory. Some of us may even have collected a range of rubber erasers with different flags printed on them. One of SG’s nostalgic childhood pastime? Eraser wrestling matches.

This event, hosted by The Substation, pays homage to that. Sign up as an audience or contestant to take part in this friendly eraser wrestling match!

This event is part of “𝙬𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠, 𝙬𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙“, The Substation’s programme for Proposals for Novel Ways of Being. Learn more here: substation.org/wangbwaca

Erasure: The World Tournament

Jan 8, 2021, 7.30pm – 9pm.

Tickets: $8 per pax (audience, book here); to join as a contestant, register here: http://bit.ly/competeinerasure (No registration fees!)

The Substation Theatre, 45 Armenian St., 179936

Peranakan Afternoon Tea, Kebayas & Guided Heritage Tour

Love having afternoon tea with your loved ones? Come experience the nostalgic ambiance at Straits Enclave where it brings you back in time to the 1920s when the Peranakan heritage home was built in the heritage district of Joo Chiat.

The charmingly traditional and elegantly riveting space is the perfect place for having an engaging time with your family and friends, and to reminisce the yesteryears over an afternoon tea in the comfort of a private setting.

The Straits Enclave delivers an afternoon tea experience with poise and sophistication like no other. You will hands-on to make your own Kueh Pie Tee and have delicious Peranakan kuehs (cakes) and free flow of coffee and tea.

For the ladies, you are invited to Wear the colourful & intricate Kebayas to feel like an elegant Nyonya and to take glamorous photos.

A guided heritage tour around the private museum will also be provided to experience and learn more about Singapore’s local heritage – our Peranakan culture.

Peranakan Afternoon Tea, Kebayas & Guided Heritage Tour

Jan 9, 2021, 2pm – 5pm.

Book your tickets here

Straits Enclave, 318A Joo Chiat Rd., 427569

