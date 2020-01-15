When a common cold turns into deadly pneumococcal disease

Pneumonia can kill - that's the brutal truth. But it can also be prevented, with just a little prick and perhaps a bit of pain at the injection site.

Often, pneumonia starts as a simple cold, which goes down into the chest.

There, the virus causes inflammation of the lung tissue, allowing any bacteria that are there to get past the local immune defences and set up a secondary infection.

Pneumococcal diseases are infections caused by the bacterium called Streptococcus pneumoniae, which usually preys on young children and the elderly.

The bacterium can bring about different types of infections, which include lung infections/inflammation (pneumonia), meningitis (inflammation of the membrane surrounding the spinal cord or brain), sepsis (infection in the blood), sinusitis (infection of the sinuses) and otitis media (middle ear infection).

"For example, otitis media is not a serious infection, but when you get it, you need antibiotics to treat it, which then increases your risk of getting antibiotic resistance.

"Since pneumococcal disease is the number one vaccine-preventable disease in the world, getting vaccinated is the best option.

"With vaccines, you don't need antibiotics as it also offers cross-protection beyond what it is intended for," says GSK Vaccines Global Medical Affairs scientific affairs and public health head Dr Otavio Augusto Leite Cintra.

There are many strains of S. pneumoniae (around 90 serotypes), however, only a minority of the strains (about 20 serotypes) are usually responsible for the majority of pneumococcal diseases.