Where are the real women? Youn Yuh-jung's Oscars stylist on fashion's ageism

When Hong Kong-based make-up artist and stylist Alvin Goh was approached by the team of South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung to create looks for her appearances during award season, little did he know that the 73-year-old thespian would end up making history as the first South Korean actor to win an Oscar in an acting category.

Youn won this year’s Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role as Soonja in Minari , the tale of a Korean family chasing the American dream in the rural United States in the 1980s.

As the first Asian to style an Asian Academy Award winner, Goh, who was born in Singapore, also made history in his own way, and a few weeks after the Oscar ceremony was still reeling from the exhilarating experience.

The exciting gig came with its own set of challenges, especially with international travel out of the question during the coronavirus pandemic.

Goh, who in his career has worked with Hollywood celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Emma Watson and Uma Thurman, is used to meeting his clients in person to really get to know them and get a feel for what they like and don’t like, but in this case everything happened on Zoom.

“Understanding the client‘s needs is very, very important,” says Goh. “It is not about what I want or like but about knowing who they are deep inside and designing a look that is authentic to them and yet elevating their look. It’s like the finishing touches to a dish to make it perfect.”

Goh got to know Youn by talking to her and her close associates via video calls and, after learning more about her likes and dislikes, came up with a shortlist of looks to present, while dealing with issues such as their being in different time zones and the inability to do fittings in person.

Goh describes Youn as very frank and direct, qualities he really appreciated throughout the process.

“She just tells you exactly what she feels and doesn’t hold back, which is what I love,” he says. “I don’t take things personally and for me, it’s always about the client feeling good and making them look good.”

Youn’s brief was to create a look for her that was comfortable and not too flashy. Goh had to sift through more than 250 dresses and, in the end, he and Youn opted for a gown from Egyptian designer Marmar Halim.

“The modest gown was perfection in every sense,” says Goh. “It‘s extremely light, and the length is perfect for a red carpet. The T-shirt-style cut kept her warm and did not crease, allowing her to be at ease while moving around.”

Youn (left) and Han Ye-ri arrive at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Goh likes to point out a detail of the dress that made all the difference: the pockets. “It is unconventional to have pockets in women‘s gowns,” he says. “They are rare and often are just fake pockets or very small pockets that don’t allow women to put their hands in. It’s also a sexism thing.”

Another issue in women’s fashion that Goh wants to highlight is ageism. Goh says that this was the first time he worked with an older actress like Youn, an experience he thoroughly enjoyed.

At the Oscars, Youn opted for a gown from Egyptian designer Marmar Halim.

While Hollywood doesn’t lack for mature women who always manage to look stunning at the Oscars and other glamorous events – think Jane Fonda or Helen Mirren – it’s still not that common to see a beautiful and confident 73-year-old woman steal the show on the red carpet.

“It‘s an irony to see so many brands out there promoting diversity but I don’t see them putting real women in their campaigns,” says Goh. “Perhaps most consumers are not able to accept seeing a mature lady as a poster girl since that will not drive sales, but hang on a minute, who are the ones buying luxury?”

Goh has a point. The fashion and beauty industry has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to age diversity.

Even though mature consumers have way more spending power than millennials or Gen Z, they are often an afterthought for top luxury brands, and even more so in Asia, where younger generations are still the main targets of fashion and beauty labels.

By putting together a memorable look and celebrating a mature Asian woman, Goh has done more than simply create a red-carpet moment.

“I want to be myself. I don‘t need to stand out on the red carpet,” Youn said to Goh before the Oscars ceremony. Yet her charisma and aura made her truly shine, Goh points out.

“It is always a dream for me to dress someone who is really powerful, and when I say ‘powerful’, I don’t mean fame,” says Goh. “I mean someone who has lived a life, someone so intelligent and fearless.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.