Where to find rare condo maisonettes for multi-gen living in Singapore

Maisonette units are quite scarce to find in Singapore (for both HDB and private properties), and may get even rarer in future (developers these days are less confident about being able to move high quantum units).

But for those moving from older and larger flats or multi-generational living, maisonettes are still considered the way to go — so if you're on the hunt for these, we've found a few developments where such units exist:

Condo projects that are known to have maisonette units

Project Info Waterwoods 2-bedroom: 807 sq ft (17 Units)



3-bedroom: 1,033 to 1,044 sq ft (128 Units)



4-bedroom: 1,281 sq ft (153 Units)



5-bedroom: 1,636 to 1,668 sq ft (49 Units)



5-bedroom Maisonette: 1,701 sq ft (16 Units)



4-bedroom Penthouse: 1,722 sq ft (10 Units) The Vales 2-bedroom: 753 to 775 sq ft (104 Units)



3-bedroom: 904 to 1,044 sq ft (289 Units)



4-bedroom: 1,270 to 1,410 sq ft (91 Units)



5-bedroom: 1,593 sq ft(14 Units)



Maisonette: 1,647 to 1,722 sq ft (15 Units)



Penthouse: 1,658 to 1,690 sq ft (4 Units) The Red House 1 Bedroom: 441 to 484 sq ft (9 units)



2 Bedroom: 721 sq ft ( units)



2 Bedroom + Study: 753 sq ft ( units)



1 Bedroom Maisonette (Double-Storey): 872 to 958 sq ft (2 units)



2 Bedroom Maisonette (Double-Storey): 700 sq ft (1 unit)



3 Bedroom Maisonette (Double-Storey): 1,141 to 1,206 sq ft (4 units) Mill Point Studio (527 to 538 sq ft)



2 Bedroom (915 to 1,206 sq ft)



Townhouse (1,324 to 2,067 sq ft)



Penthouse (1,324 to 2,067 sq ft)



Maisonette (3,326 sq ft) Melrose Park 3 Bedroom (1,292 to 1,550 sq ft)



4 Bedroom (1,701 to 3,315 sq ft)



Penthouse (3,606 to 5,231 sq ft)



Maisonette (2,519 to 3,412 sq ft) Meadows Peirce 1-bedroom: 517 sq ft



1-bedroom + Study: 635 sq ft



2-bedroom: 915 to 1,238 sq ft



3-bedroom: 1,184 to 1,776 sq ft



4-bedroom: 1,625 to 2,121 sq ft



5-bedroom: 2,497 to 2,680 sq ft



Ground Maisonette: 2,659 to 2,702 sq ft



3-bedroom Penthouse: 2,239 sq ft



3-bedroom + Study Penthouse: 2,045 sq ft



4-bedroom Penthouse: 2,583 to 2,594 sq ft



4-bedroom + Study Penthouse: 2,852 to 3,068 sq ft Lakepoint Condominium 2 Bedroom (915 to 1,044 sq ft)



Townhouse (2,486 to 3,401 sq ft)



Penthouse (2,734 to 3,261 sq ft)



Maisonette (1,884 to 2,217 sq ft) La Meyer 3 Bedroom (1,152 to 1,281 sq ft)



Maisonette (1,421 to 2,336 sq ft) Kensington Park 3 Bedroom (1,249 to 1,658 sq ft)



4 Bedroom (1,658 to 2,293 sq ft)



Maisonette (1,776 to 2,153 sq ft)



Townhouse (3,251 sq ft) Jervois Jade 2 Bedroom (1,033 to 1,238 sq ft)



3 Bedroom (1,485 sq ft)



Maisonette (2,217 sq ft) Jansen 28 Studio (700 sq ft)



3 Bedroom (1,098 to 1,324 sq ft)



Maisonette (1,582 to 1,830 sq ft) Ivory Heights 3 Bedroom (1,668 to 1,690 sq ft)



Maisonette (1,711 to 1,765 sq ft) Inz Residence Ec 2-bedroom: 689 to 818 sq ft(30 Units)



3-bedroom: 883 to 1012 sq ft(27 Units)



3-bedroom Deluxe: 969 to 1,098 sq ft(25 Units)



3-bedroom Superior: 990 to 1,130 sq ft(90 Units)



3-bedroom Premium: 1,012 to 11,73 sq ft(109 Units)



3-bedroom CoSpace: 1,066 to 1,249 sq ft(88 Units)



4-bedroom Deluxe: 1,109 to 1,249 sq ft(27 Units)



4-bedroom Premium: 1,173 to 1,378 sq ft(73 Units)



5-bedroom Maisonette: 1,690 to 1,711 sq ft(30 Units) Grande Vista 3-bedroom: 1,238 to 1,668 sq ft



Penthouse: 3,434 to 3,477 sq ft



Maisonette: 2,024 to 2,702 sq ft Forest Hills Condominium 2 Bedroom (1,044 to 1,356 sq ft)



3 Bedroom (1,195 to 1,367 sq ft)



Maisonette (1,798 to 1,894 sq ft) Faber Garden Condominium 2 Bedroom (1,572 sq ft)



3 Bedroom (1,679 to 1,873 sq ft)



Maisonette (2,121 to 2,228 sq ft)



Townhouse (2,723 to 2,766 sq ft) Ewe Boon Regent 2 Bedroom (850 sq ft)



3 Bedroom (1,033 to 1,496 sq ft)



Maisonette (1,938 to 3,251 sq ft) Elizabeth Towers 3 Bedroom (1,959 to 2,022 sq ft)



Penthouse (4,489 sq ft)



Maisonette (2,928 to 3,143 sq ft) Duchess Residences 3-bedroom: 1,464 to 1,604 sq ft (63 Units)



4-bedroom: 1,873 to 2,465 sq ft (9 Units)



Maisonette: 2,949 to 3,444 sq ft (24 Units)



Penthouse: 2,745 to 4,101 sq ft (24 Units) Chatelet 2-bedroom: 958 to 1,184 sq ft



3-bedroom: 1,324 to 1,808 sq ft



Maisonette: 1,625 sq ft Bougainvilla Apartments 2 Bedroom (958 to 1,023 sq ft)



3 Bedroom (1,109 to 1,152 sq ft)



Penthouse (1,776 to 2,088 sq ft)



Maisonette (1,647 to 1,733 sq ft) Astridville 3 Bedroom (2,454 sq ft)



Maisonette (2,099 sq ft) Arthur Mansions 3-bedroom: 1,227 to 1,636 sq ft (34 Units)



4-bedroom Maisonette: 2,842 to 2,885 sq ft (4 Units)



5-bedroom Penthouse: 3,907 to 4,080 sq ft (3 Units) 15 Holland Hill 2-bedroom + Study: 1,292 sq ft (8 Units)



3-bedroom: 1,862 to 2,045 sq ft (27 Units)



4-bedroom: 2,304 to 2,497 sq ft (18 Units)



5-bedroom Penthouses: 4,327 to 4,780 sq ft (3 Units)



Garden Maisonettes (4/5 bedroom): 4,327 to 4,801 sq ft (3 Units)

1. iNz Residence

We've highlighted iNz Residence before, in a piece on Google's worst-rated developments in Singapore. It was one of the rare few that had reviews by blocks, which could be misleading depending on which block came up for you.

Situated near the Tengah neighbourhood, iNz Residence is an option for homebuyers seeking a balance between convenience and nature. Residents can enjoy easy access to essential amenities while benefiting from ample green spaces and unobstructed views.

The development is within walking distance of Sunshine Place and Keat Hong Shopping Centre, which offer a wet market, supermarket, and a variety of eateries.

Admittedly, access to public transport is probably the weakest part of this project, although the upcoming Choa Chu Kang West MRT Station (part of the Jurong Region Line), slated for completion in 2027, will be about a 10-minute walk away. Currently, the nearest MRT station is Choa Chu Kang, located about 20 minutes on foot.

iNz Residence also enjoys scenic, unblocked views of the Tengah Forest, although parts of the forest are earmarked for future residential development as part of the new Tengah Town. The project is well-connected to nature, with a park connector that links to both Bukit Batok Town Park and Bukit Batok Nature Park.

The only maisonette units here are the large 5-bedroom ones:

At a size of 1,711 sq ft, it is of a spacious size, and comes with all the usual requirements for larger families. You do have an additional store room, a proper yard, along with a high ceiling over the living room.

As with the appeal of maisonette units, you could turn the second floor into a very spacious single master bedroom, to create more privacy over the common bedrooms on the first floor.

2. Melrose Park

First, we have to caveat that the maisonette units at Melrose Park isn't one in your typical sense as it is all on one floor plate, but given how it is laid out it does fulfil the privacy sense if you are looking for multi-gen living in the most efficient sense:

There are two separate entrances to the unit, in which a re-planning of the bedrooms could see the master bedroom given a whole lot of privacy. In any case, the biggest appeal here is the size, as besides the bedrooms there are multiple other spaces that you can see for other needs.

Melrose Park has a range of maisonette units, and they're all impressively spacious: from 2,519 to 3,412 sq ft. It's also in a prime District 10 location, being right across the road from Great World Shopping Centre.

This has all the usual key amenities, like supermarkets, dining, shops, etc. It's also next to the Great World MRT station, on the TEL. In any case, Great World is one train stop from Orchard Road, so nothing you need is particularly far away.

River Valley Road itself is dotted with eateries, and Valley Point provides an alternative mall within walking distance.

Melrose Park is also close to several central area schools — River Valley Primary, Alexandra Primary, and Gan Eng Seng are all within a one-kilometre range. This makes it a particularly family-oriented luxury condo. While this area isn't very green, there is a nice family recreation space if you like walking along the nearby Singapore River.

3. The Red House

It's quite unusual to have small maisonettes, but there are lifelong singles or young couples who like double-storey homes too. The Red House is one of the few condos we've found that caters to this niche group: it includes one and two-bedder maisonette units, along with regular family-sized (three-bedder) maisonettes.

The one-bedders are 872 to 958 sq ft with both floors, while the two-bedder is 700 sq ft (we understand it's the only one of its kind though). The three-bedders are 1,141 to 1,206 sq ft.

The one and two-bedders are probably still too small for families despite the square footage unless your interior designer can come up with some interesting bedroom solutions; so as mentioned this is quite the niche offering.

The Red House has an excellent location if you don't need greenery: it's right along the lifestyle stretch of East Coast Road. This is a family-friendly expatriate enclave, full of chic eateries and access to malls like i12 Katong and Parkway Parade.

A huge boon to the area has been the opening of the Marine Parade MRT station (TEL), near Parkway Parade: this is within walking distance of The Red House.

That said, we would watch out for competition. This 42-unit boutique condo is in tight competition with many similar small projects, which stretch throughout the East Coast Road area; and Red House has a significant drawback in being a leasehold property, in an area where freehold is the norm.

4. Lakepoint Condominium

Lakepoint Condominium is a former HUDC estate, which was privatised decades ago. As with many such former estates, the land plot is gigantic: around 560,000 sq ft, with only 304 units, and a plot ratio of 1.4. This provides room for both huge units (some reportedly over 3,200 sq ft) and large common areas.

This is coupled with a very low price point, as it's a very old project on a 99-year lease; Lakepoint was built in 1982, so it's close to the midpoint in its lifespan. As such, many of the units here can transact for under $890 psf, which might make the 1,884 to 2,217 sq ft maisonettes still affordable.

The location is excellent, with abundant greenery and scenic views from the Jurong Lake Gardens. These also provide a nice outdoor spot for families. Lakeside MRT (EWL) is within walking distance, and it's just two stops to Jurong East Interchange; that's Singapore's "second CBD" with major malls like IMM, JEM, and more. This is likely a dream location for many Westies, especially those who prefer the greener half of Jurong.

The glaring downside is the advancing lease decay, coupled with numerous struggling en-bloc efforts (the collective sale is tough, as many developers lack the confidence to take on such a huge land plot right now). It might also be bad if an en-bloc does go through shortly after you buy and renovate, so tread carefully with this one.

Still, you won't find many projects with this much spaciousness, at this low price and location.

5. Faber Garden

If you don't care for big malls or MRT stations nearby, Faber Garden's maisonettes might do the trick. The units are very large, ranging from 2,121 to 2,228 sq ft.

The nearby Angklong Lane is a landed enclave, while to the west are Upper Pierce and MacRitchie Reservoirs. A little further north is the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park; so this area is perfect for cyclists and other outdoor lovers.

Bright Hill MRT station (TEL, CRL) is nearby, providing good access to Upper Thomson. It won't change the fact that this is a fringe region, but most low-density enclaves don't even have a train station within walking distance. Amenities-wise, the nearby Thomson Plaza can fulfil most essential needs; but be prepared to drive out for more serious retail.

The tradeoff to the greenery and spaciousness is age: while Faber Garden is freehold, it was built in 1984; and the facade of this condo definitely shows its age, even if it's well maintained.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.