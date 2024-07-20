Where to find unique landed homes set in a valley: Touring Moonbeam Estate with prices from $4.2m

Last week, we looked at semi-Ds and detached houses in D20 that were within walking distance of CHIJ St. Nicholas. This week, we'll be looking at their equivalent in D10: semi-Ds and detached houses in Moonbeam estate within walking distance of the famous Henry Park Primary School (eight minutes on foot) and Jalan Jelita (11 minutes, and you'll find Cold Storage and a few other shops there.)

There's also Ulu Pandan Park Connector 16 minutes away, Dover MRT 20 minutes away, and Ghim Moh Food Market 21 minutes away (where you can get your groceries and hawker food), so the estate is quite well-connected.

Note: the estate is quite interesting because some of the houses are freehold, some 999-year leasehold, and others 99-year leasehold.

One thing you may not realise from looking at the map is that this estate is located in a valley. Hence, even though it's part of a much bigger landed enclave (Mount Sinai) the houses feel very private.

(However, some people say that houses located in a valley are much more humid. Since I've never stayed in one, I can't say for sure, and there will be differences from area to area. But that was the feedback I got when interviewing people about living in Teacher's Estate, another estate located in a valley.)

However, we won't head this way, instead let's turn to the right, and walk to the main entrance to the estate.

Now let's head over to the next street, Moonbeam Drive.

I actually encountered quite a few people taking a walk around the estate more so than I usually do on these walkabouts, which could be a reflection of the fact that the Moonbeam estate is a nice place to take a stroll.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.