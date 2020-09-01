Where to go on holiday in China: 2020 emerging destinations

The United States sends the most tourists to China and almost all of them go to Beijing.

Tibet is high on many bucket lists, but few Western tourists ever actually visit.

China virtually empties of Western tourists during November, December and January.

These are some of the takeaways from the third annual report on popular travel destinations in China by The China Guide, a travel agency in Beijing that develops customised tours for travellers from the US, Germany, France, Spain, Britain, Canada, Australia and elsewhere.

What immediately stands out from the report - compiled from surveys of 2,300 travellers from across the globe - is that Beijing dominates almost every foreign traveller's itinerary when visiting China.

"Home to two of the best-known attractions that China has to offer - the Great Wall and the Forbidden City - Beijing is just so well known that almost all first-time travellers to the country include it on their trips," says Denny Tian, author of the report at The China Guide.

Beijing appears on 90 per cent of all visitors' itineraries, but it's not all for tourism.

"Beijing is a major destination for many business travellers who often take one or two days off to do a sightseeing tour," says Tian. Many business travellers to Shanghai also choose to visit Beijing if they have a spare day or two for a side trip, he says.