Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi

Ah, Thailand, think favourite getaway for stressed-out Singaporeans and Bangkok definitely comes to mind, especially for a long weekend.

With temperatures dropping across the country from now till January, now's a great time to take advantage of the cool weather.

It helps that the bustling city is just a quick 2.5-hour plane ride away, but Thailand is not just about its capital, although it certainly may seem like it.

Neither is it just about the other popular destinations such as Phuket, Krabi, or even Ko Samui.

So take a walk on the wild side and take a gander instead at these other destinations popular with domestic tourists that are slightly under the radar, to foreigners at least.

PAI

This little town in northern Thailand tucked away between Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son gives off a hippie, boho vibe. Some have even described it as a "smaller (and cuter) version of Khao San road".

But getting there isn't for the faint of heart. Be prepared for a three-hour drive from Chiang Mai, full of winding roads; it's best to get a barf bag ready if you're easily car-sick.

From what we heard and seen on Instagram though, the journey is worth it.

Besides taking in the awesome hill-top views and taking a dip in the nearby waterfalls (if you're brave enough), the place is also home to many cute coffee shops, with some offering amazing countryside views.

Many tourists who have visited Pai recommend renting a scooter to explore the picturesque countryside dotted with padi fields, instead of focusing on the town itself.

One beautiful cafe to visit is located right where Pai connects with the city of Mae Hong Son, where you can dangle your legs in the air while you sip on that cuppa and contemplate on life.

There are also a handful of hot springs and even a geyser, where you will be able to boil eggs (25 baht for four eggs) and eat them.

One caveat though, is that Pai may have lost a little of its rustic charm in the past few years.

I first heard people rave about this town almost 10 years ago, when it was a relatively unexplored gem. However, recent reviews seem to suggest that the place has become "too touristy", and overrun with foreigners who have set up shop in the laid-back town. As an indication of what Pai has become, you can even find keto-friendly food, smoothie bowls and authentic-tasting Mexican tacos here as well.

Nevertheless, based on photos and reviews that we've seen on Instagram, it still feels like a place that's well worth a visit.

NONG KHAI

The northeastern province of Nong Khai located along the Mekong river bordering Laos is definitely no tourist draw, compared to Thailand's other more well-known destinations.

But for travellers who have been to Bangkok more times than they can count, this is one underrated region to explore, especially for those who love sightseeing more than shopping.

To get there, one would have to take a flight to Udon Thani, and from there, the town would be an hour's drive away.

Sala Keoku

Enter the phantasmagoric garden that is Sala Keoku (Wat Khaek), or Buddha Park and be blown away (in horror or delight). More amusement park than religious temple, it is probably the most famous attraction in the province. Where else can you walk amongst giant, almost macabre concrete statues inspired by Buddhist and Hindu folklore?

It's creepy but also deeply enthralling, not to mention the park also makes a great backdrop to snap photos for the 'gram.

Fun fact: There is also a similar park residing across the Mekong in Laos, which was built by the same owner. The Xieng Khuan Buddha Park in Vientiane was constructed before Sala Keoku, and while more well-known, it is also slightly smaller than its Nong Khai twin.

Pa Phu Kon Temple

Another sight in Nong Khai to visit would be Pa Phu Kon Temple, which is hidden in the middle of a forest, and holds a 19.8m long reclining Buddha within its confines.

Wat Pha Tak Suea Viewing Point and Skywalk

Thrillseekers can test their bravery at the new glass-bottomed bridge constructed at the religious site of Wat Pha Tak Suea. The 16m skywalk looks out over the Mekong river, offering breath-taking views.

KANCHANABURI

Mention Kanchanaburi to most Singaporeans, and the response will likely have something to do with our mandatory national service. After all, it is one of the overseas locations where the Singapore army conducts its live training drills.

Unforgettably, it is also home to the Bridge on the River Kwai, and the construction of the Death Railway linking Thailand to Burma during World World II which claimed approximately 100,000 lives.

No doubt, taking a train across the said bridge to Nam Tok through the Wang Po viaduct is a must-do activity.

While it's marketed as taking a ride across the Death Railway, truth is the tracks have been replaced, with only the wooden trestle supporting the structure remaining. The wooden frame is known to have been constructed by POWs during the war in a record 17 days and nights.

Other sights include the mesmerising Erawan National Park with its seven waterfalls and turquoise pools.

But the region holds more for tourists by way of sights and relaxation.

A three-hour drive away from Kanchanaburi lies the town of Sankhlaburi, bordering Myanmar, which boasts Saphan Mon, the longest wooden bridge in Thailand.

Rent a boat out to the lake to take a look at the sunken temple of Wat Saam Prasob during the wet season (June to October). While the temple might not boast much in terms of aesthetics, the surrounding views are gorgeous.

Direct flights are available from Singapore to Kanchanaburi, just a 2.5-hour plane ride away.

PHU KRADUENG

If you're game for adventure and love to hike, this scenic trail up Phu Kradueng may just check all the boxes.

Well known to Thais but virtually unknown to foreigners, it's somewhere to go to experience a slice of life for Thais at play, and of course, go home with full bragging rights.

The mountain with an elevation of about 1,250 metres has abundant flora and fauna, but what attracts domestic tourists in droves is the cool weather all year round at the summit, numerous food options and amazing sunrise and sunset views.

Don't worry about not being able to survive the climb up while carrying a heavy load, there are baggage carriers around who'll be able to transport all your backpacks up for a small fee (less than $2 per kilo). Even if you have jelly legs and aren't able to climb all the way up (we've heard it takes about six hours), you can be carried up the whole way. All for a fee, of course.

You won't have to bring food and water up either — these are all available at the summit and even along the ascent. We won't recommend going in the winter months and weekends when the camping grounds are packed.

At the summit, people usually flock to watch the sunset at Lom Sak Cliff, 9km away from the camping area. You can even rent bicycles to cycle along the relatively flat plateau.

Tents will be available for rent for the night, where temperatures can dip below zero during the colder months, just beware the resident deer that is known to poke its nose into campers' lodgings in search for food.

While it all sounds exciting, the trip there from Singapore takes a bit of planning. There are no direct flights from here to the nearest airports at Khon Kaen and Udon Thani. Phu Kradueng is an approximately 2.5-hour drive away from either region.

The Islands: Ko Kut & Ko Lipe

Forget about Samui, Krabi or even Phuket. Thailand is home to more than 1,000 islands, so you can bet there're definitely many more untouched beaches if you don't want to jostle with the crowds.

Of course, these locations may be a little harder to get to, but the journey is part of the adventure.

Ko Kut (also known as Koh Kood)

The whole island is occupied by a variety of resorts for every budget. If you've been to neighbouring Ko Chang, this is its smaller and more desolate cousin, but with more pristine beaches, in my opinion.

There's no nearby 7-Eleven here, so almost all the resorts on the island provide all-included service for the price, which covers the two-hour speedboat rides to and from the pier at Trat, in the south.

All three meals are also included in the package at a resort I've stayed in (which cost about $130 per person per night, depending on the season).

We had BBQ seafood one night and hot pot on another, and activities like excursions to a nearby waterfall and a snorkelling trip were also included in the price of a 3D2N stay.

The price isn't exactly cheap for Thailand, but considering that you won't have to fork out any extra cash in those three days, it's not a bad option if you just want to chill.

Still not convinced? Perhaps these photos will change your mind:

Ko Lipe

It's easy to see why this place is known as the Maldives of Thailand.

We've not been there for ourselves, but based on reviews from Thai friends and through photos on Instagram, Thailand's southern-most island looks like paradise on earth.

The three major beaches on the island — Pattaya, Sunset and Surise — offer up crystal clear waters and fine sandy beaches.

You can even do some island hopping via boat tours, and climb a hill on neighbouring Ko Adang (a 30- to 40-minute boat ride away) for some magnificent views.

Being situated near to Malaysia means that for Singaporeans to get to Ko Lipe, it's much easier to fly 1.5 hours to Langkawi before taking a two-hour ferry ride from the terminal to the island.

