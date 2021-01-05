Where to have a holiday in 2021: Start writing your wish list

As Covid-19 vaccination programmes roll out globally, travel publications and tour companies have begun compiling their destination tips and bucket list trips for 2021. Wide open spaces feature more prominently than city breaks.

Of course, travellers will face various restrictions for the foreseeable future. When we are finally able to venture overseas again, it’s likely we’ll need to pack “fit to fly” digital health passports that verify test results and vaccination records along with our sun cream.

Here, then, are some of the happening holiday spots, luxury excursions and value-for-money bolt-holes that will hopefully be welcoming tourists at some point this year.

Let’s kick off with Lonely Planet. In a departure from its traditional Best Cities, Regions and Countries countdown, the travel guidebook publisher has taken a new approach for 2021. Its nominations of the best places to visit all demonstrate a genuine commitment to sustainability, diversity or community.

Its picks include the 500-island archipelago of Palau, in Micronesia , the only country in the world that requests visitors make a pledge to act in an ecologically and culturally sensitive way, for the sake of future generations of Palauans.

Indigenous cooking techniques and Maori culinary traditions in New Zealand are featured under the Diversity section, and homestays in the remote but dramatic Faroe Islands tick the Community box.

The Lonely Planet list has been criticised for being light on Asian representation, an oversight no one could accuse Britain’s Sunday Times of making with its 25 Bucket-List Adventures for 2021. ﻿

Song Saa Private Island , in Cambodia, which looks a lot like an atoll in the Maldives, makes the cut, as does Milaidhoo Island, in the actual Maldives.

The Dusit Thani Laguna, Phuket , offers five-star pampering, while a stay at the Como Shambhala Estate, in Ubud , Bali, includes a resident yoga teacher, dietitian and Ayurvedic doctor.

If you prefer to take your indulgent pleasures on the move, The Vietage is a custom-designed railway carriage for 12 well-heeled hedonists.

Enjoy massages, gourmet meals and complimentary drinks as the train clickety-clacks along the scenic route between Da Nang and Quy Nhon, in Vietnam.

National Geographic editors have grouped 35 Incredible Places to Discover in 2021 and Beyond into five categories. With its goal of becoming carbon neutral this year, eco overachiever Costa Rica leads the way in the Sustainability section.

Scotland’s lochs and glens come out on top for Nature & Wildlife, Greenland is the Adventure pick, and Porto takes the plaudits in the Culture & History list.

Japan is first choice for Family Travel – the Asian nation plans to host the opening of Super Nintendo World, at Osaka’s Universal Studios, in February and the (rescheduled) Summer Olympics in July.

American magazine Travel + Leisure has gone down the staycation route with its 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021.

Unlike last year, when Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, took the honours, this time all entries are US-based, beginning with the glacier-strewn Alaskan Coast and a sympathetic shout out to the region’s beleaguered cruise industry.

The countdown, which continues in alphabetical order, finishes up in Wyoming, America’s least populated state, where six people per square mile means social distancing is the norm rather than the exception.

British household savings rose by £100 billion (S$162 billion) in the first half of 2020 due to national and regional lockdowns, which might explain why the local edition of Cosmopolitan has gone with 9 Once-in-a-Lifetime Trips to Consider for 2021.

Contenders include viewing the Northern Lights from the comfort of an Arctic bubble cabin in Swedish Lapland, and a road trip around Iceland – another ideal place to witness the spectacular natural phenomenon.

The women’s magazine also endorses an Ayurveda wellness retreat in Sri Lanka (is 2021 to be the year of Ayurveda ?) combined with a visit to a turtle sanctuary.

A company that provides group adventures for solo travellers in their 30s and 40s, Flash Pack serves up a selection of high-octane pursuits in its 21 Bucket List Ideas to Tick Off in 2021.

Highlights include abseiling down Table Mountain, South Africa’s most recognisable geological landmark, and hiking amid the glaciers and fjords of Patagonia, Chile.

If you are not keen on the cold, how about wild swimming in the green pools of Wadi Shab Oasis, Oman, or waterfall kayaking in Croatia? Back in Asia, Flash Pack clients who complete a predawn ascent of Mount Batur volcano , Bali, get to celebrate with a prosecco breakfast upon return to base.

Talking of daybreak activities, the boutique company recommends the less adrenaline-fuelled but equally exhilarating experience of watching the sunrise over the Taj Mahal .

Premium aspirational lifestyle and business magazine CEO Today forecasts a big year for the Maldives but also name-checks Siargao Island, in the Philippines, for a less well-known (and less expensive) beach holiday.

Costa Rica merits a mention, although, with so many people now talking about the Central American environmental outlier, how much longer will the tourist office be able to get away with using words such as “undiscovered” and “pristine?”

Pulau Merah Beach, on the Indonesian island of Java, gets the nod too. The rustic surfer hang-out might not sound very CEO-friendly but it makes a change for Java to beat Bali in the popularity stakes.

Intrepid Travel has recalibrated its focus to advise how, rather than where, we travel. The Australian small-group tour company’s 2021 list features five key post-Covid-19 trends: “Go Slower” could mean staying at a retreat in the Daintree Rainforest, Australia, while “Go into the Wild” might involve a hiking expedition through the Fijian Highlands.

“Go on your Terms” refers to tailor-made DIY itineraries catering to personal tastes and the “Go on a Human-Powered Adventure” option ranges from a cycle tour of England’s Lake District to a seven-day hike along the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, Peru .

“Go to Regenerate, not just Sustain” covers carbon-offsetting tours that leave a positive impact on people and places visited – an overland journey across the Indian subcontinent from Delhi to Kathmandu that incorporates a sleeper train ride, for example.

Besides curating bespoke arrangements for a wealthy clientele, luxury travel company Carrier evidently devotes plenty of time to compiling lengthy sightseeing lists. Its 100 Ideas for Where to Travel in 2021 are ranked in monthly order.

Carnival makes February a spectacular, if crowded (although probably not this year), time to visit Venice, and observing the great wildebeest migration from a hot-air balloon high above the Serengeti Plains in East Africa is the stand-out choice for August. Clients are encouraged to unpick and reassemble itineraries to suit individual tastes.

Switching from extravagant experiences to the low-cost end of the tourism spectrum, Half Half Travel serves up 17 Destinations for Backpacking on a Budget in 2021.

Myanmar gets the thumbs up for its stunning scenery and because, according to the travel blog, it can be seen on just US$35 (S$46.11) a day, including accommodation, cocktails and private tuk tuk tours.

Estonia receives recognition as well – the Old Town in the capital, Tallinn , is a preserved medieval settlement of cobbled streets, chunky watchtowers and narrow merchant houses that lead to a hilltop castle straight out of a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.

Your money goes a long way in the Baltic states, but if you’re counting the pennies, think twice before hopping on the ferry across to Finland – one of Europe’s most expensive countries.

Also recommended is Vietnam, where a meal from a street food vendor can be had for US$2.

Bon Appétit !

