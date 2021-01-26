Why 3-Michelin-star Hong Kong chef does not use MSG

Tell us about your childhood.

“I left school at the age of 14. I was one of eight siblings, which was considered normal then; if you had only four children, people thought you were a small family. So my father had to work hard. All my siblings finished secondary school, except me.”

How did you get into cooking?

T’ang Court’s assortment of appetisers.

PHOTO: The Langham

“I wasn’t particularly studious, but I didn’t have terrible grades. At that time you either fixed cars or cooked. With cooking you could earn HK$180 (S$31) including tips: you could watch a movie for HK$3; a hot dog was a few cents.

If you fixed cars, it took five years to graduate, and only if the master mechanic thought you had talent. You hardly had any salary so you had to live in the workshop. With that meagre salary you could afford only underwear and a haircut.

“I wanted to make money to watch movies. I don’t know why I like watching movies – I still do. I don’t care what kind, I watch everything.”

Did you consider other careers?

“When I was 18 years old my dream job was to be a policeman. The salary was HK$1,400. I applied and I passed the test, which involved dictation of 100 Chinese characters and you couldn’t get more than four wrong, and you couldn’t wear glasses. I was five foot six at the time, 120lbs. There wasn’t much of a physical test. They checked my family background and then sent me a letter saying I was accepted.

“But my father saw the letter and he didn’t know I had applied. He was annoyed because he felt the police were the same as triads. This was before the ICAC [the Independent Commission Against Corruption, which was founded in 1974]. So I listened to my father and that’s why I’m a chef.”

Tell us about your first restaurant job.

“It was at Tai Tung Restaurant, in Central, which closed a long time ago. At the time it was quite famous, a multilevel restaurant. I cleaned things, washed dishes, washed vegetables, carried dishes to the table. In the evenings we had to run up and down the stairs and carry heavy wooden trays.

“One time I was carrying four roast pigs, but then I slipped and people saw me fly down the stairs and the pork pieces scattered all over the floor. The manager quickly pulled the curtain and told me to pick up the pieces as fast as possible. The chef got mad at me because he had to make the dishes again.”

How did you learn to cook?

“We could only watch the chefs as they prepared dishes. I was considered a fast learner, and graduated to sifi jai, or smallest chef, after about seven years. I was around 21 years old. I stir-fried noodles and rice, and made congee, basic dishes.

“If the master chef liked you, then you could become an apprentice. Everyone in the kitchen could tell he treated me better or gave me cooking advice. But to be honest I wasn’t that interested in cooking; for me it was a job, but my co-workers thought I had talent. I wasn’t lazy either and came to work on time.”

When did you start enjoying cooking?

Japanese Wagyu beef with spring onion and wasabi served at T’ang Court.

PHOTO: The Langham

“It wasn’t until I got married and my wife was pregnant, when I was 27 years old. I was a young chef making HK$3,000 to HK$4,000 a month – not bad, but the baby was going to grow quickly and I wanted to give a better life to my son so I needed to put more effort into it.

“When I was in my late 30s, I became more interested in improving classic dishes. I also realised the importance of motivating the kitchen team, to make them work fast and keep them interested in going to work every day. Being a chef is not a job for one person, but a team.”

You are 64 years old now. when do you think you will retire?

“I have been at The Langham Hong Kong since 1988. In 1996, I had a hotel job offer with a salary that was 50 per cent more. But I didn’t go in the end. I am determined to retire here. But I am conflicted; I want to retire, but I think I can continue working. At the same time I should leave time for myself, and not work to the very end. If one day I open my eyes and don’t want to go to work, then it’s time to retire.”

Why is health so important to you?

“I have a soft spot for customers who are doctors. When I was 10 years old I was in pain for two days but my family was not well off. Finally my mother took me to see the doctor. As soon as he saw me in the waiting room he examined me right away. He gave my mother a letter and told us to rush to the hospital. He even gave us HK$5 for the taxi – that was the first time I had ever taken one.

“When we arrived at the emergency department at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the doctor told off my mother. He said if we had come any later he would not be able to save me. We were admitted right away and that night they performed the surgery – my intestine almost ruptured. To this day I am so grateful to doctors. I always listen to them.”

How do you ensure Chinese cuisine continues to appeal to guests?

“To me the most important thing is serving healthy dishes, using quality ingredients and knowing where they are from. In Hong Kong there is a wide range of prices to buy chicken. But the ones from Yuen Long are free-range and don’t contain antibiotics. Before, we didn’t talk about provenance or how they were raised. But now I think the most important thing is giving the customer what will benefit their health.”

What advice do you have for the younger generation of chefs?

“I tell my chefs if you know ingredients are not good, don’t use them, because they can affect the customers’ health. If they use a bottled sauce, check the ingredients, does it have chemicals in it? We use chicken powder, not MSG. If you wouldn’t eat it, then don’t serve it to the guests. They don’t know what you put in it.

“At T’ang Court we use Japanese beef and UK free-range pork. Japanese beef may not necessarily taste the best, but the cattle were well fed and looked after. In Western food, the beef doesn’t have to be completely cooked through, but when we cook chicken here, we make sure it is completely cooked – even the chicken bones have no red blood showing. The chicken meat may not be as smooth and tender, but it’s about food safety.

“Customers tell me our food is not outstanding, but after they finish eating here at 10pm, the next morning they have an appetite to eat breakfast. After they eat at other restaurants, they are still so full the next morning they don’t want to eat. Our portions are smaller, we use less oil, so it’s easier to digest. As chefs we are looking after people’s health.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.