Why are people born left-handed? Study suggests dominant hand is down to your genes

Round tables at Chinese restaurants are a great way to unite diners, making it easier to share food and conversation - but for left-handed people, they can be problematic.

Just ask Faith Sim.

"I use my left hand for writing and using chopsticks," says Sim. "But it's annoying at Chinese restaurants when sitting at round tables, my chopsticks and my arm are constantly knocking into the person on my left … it's very annoying, so the lefties try to sit together," she laughs.

Sim, who was born in Singapore but has called Hong Kong home for the past 13 years, says as a "leftie" she quickly realised that the world was designed for right-handed people.

About 10 per cent of the population is left-handed (famous "lefties" include Bill Gate, Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, Kurt Cobain, David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix).

Most right-handed people are oblivious to the challenges of left-handedness, which go beyond the "right-left" elbow war and the problem of the left arm smudging one's writing.

Lefties also struggle with some everyday items that can be found in the home and office: scissors, knives, measuring cups, vegetable peelers, measuring tapes, can openers - the list goes on. They also encounter awkward moments when faced with a simple handshake, while acts from swiping a credit card to doing up a zip can be problematic.

"I've learned to use my right hand with a lot of things," says Sim. Ironically, her mother had tried to force her to use her right hand when she was young, to no avail.