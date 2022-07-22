Why Ayurveda says you should drink water stored in a copper jug or pot

Copper mugs, cups, water bottles and jugs are in demand as health-conscious consumers learn of the health benefits from drinking copper-infused water.

Indian grannies have been drinking water like this for centuries. My own paternal grandmother, who lived to the age of 89, slept with a copper jug of water on her bedside table, from which she drank first thing in the morning on waking up. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to do the same.

This was a means to bolster one’s immunity. According to the 5,000-year-old practice of Ayurveda, water stored in copper vessels is infused with antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties.

Ayurvedic practitioners say that drinking copper-enriched water first thing in the morning helps balance all three doshas — kapha, vata and pitta — the body’s natural energies. The metal also helps ensure the proper functioning of different organs and metabolic processes, they say.

Ayurvedic scholar Bharti Raghav drinks water from a copper bowl.

PHOTO: Bharti Raghav

Experts interviewed by the Post say drinking copper-infused water:

Improves thyroid gland functioning

Prevents anaemia

Strengthens bones

Accelerates weight loss

Helps the body break down fat and eliminate it

Helps break down food in the gut and improves digestion

May help optimise the body’s absorption of nutrients from food

May help regulate kidney function

Provides a natural detox

Kills microorganisms, mould, fungi, algae and bacteria

Bolsters the immune system

Aids recovery from injuries

Helps wounds heal

Aids the body’s production of new cells

Aids the production of melanin that determines hair and skin colour

Helps keep the skin supple and elastic

May help reduce the appearance of fine lines on the face

“The human body cannot synthesise copper, unlike many other nutritional elements, and thus one needs to get it from dietary sources. And copper-infused water is a great choice,” Ayurvedic scholar Bharti Raghav, based in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, says.

Simply store potable water in a copper bottle, jar or mug and drink it at regular intervals throughout the day for optimal benefits, Raghav says.

For the leached copper to kill the microorganisms and bacteria, the water must be stored in the vessel at least overnight and for up to 48 hours, Raghav adds.

Drinking copper-infused water improves thyroid gland functioning while preventing anaemia, she claims, as copper helps in assimilating food and in iron absorption.

“Copper has bone-strengthening properties as well, and also expedites weight loss by boosting one’s metabolism and burning fat,” she adds.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Copper is a great tool for recovery from wounds and injuries, says Acharya Vivek, a Delhi-based yoga and Ayurvedic scholar.

“Copper bolsters the immune system and aids in the production of new cells. It also helps heal wounds faster, especially in the stomach,” he says.

Vivek has been drinking copper-charged water first thing in the morning for years and hasn’t fallen sick in quite a while. “Copper is an essential trace mineral that is vital to human health. Storing water in copper vessels creates a natural purification process that kills microorganisms, moulds, fungi, algae and bacteria,” he says.

Copper also aids in the production of melanin — a pigment that determines the colour of one’s eyes, hair and skin — and assists in the regeneration of cells that maintain the skin’s elasticity and suppleness, Vivek adds.

“If you take care of your copper levels, there’s no need to waste money on beauty products made from harmful chemicals that promise you beautiful skin.”

Science supports some of these claims. In a 2012 study, published in the Journal of Health, Population and Nutrition, scientists studied the effects of storage in a copper pot on drinking water contaminated with micro-organisms, including harmful bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella.

For this, bacteria-contaminated water was stored in copper pots for 16 hours at room temperature. When the water was tested again, no traces of bacteria could be found. The scientists discovered that the water’s pH level had also increased, meaning that it had become more alkaline.

Acharya Vivek believes in the health benefits of drinking water from a copper vessel.

PHOTO: Instagram/@yogacharyavivek

In a 2014 study titled “Economical solution to remove microbes from harvested roof water”, researchers discovered that copper vessels had a significant inhibitory effect on bacteria in the water after only a few hours of exposure.

The researchers concluded: “The findings indicate that a vessel or pot made up of copper could be used for antimicrobial treatment for purification of drinking water.”

According to Mumbai-based nutritionist Rupali Juneja, copper may play a role in detoxing one’s system, regulating kidney function and helping the optimal absorption of nutrients from food.

“When water is stored in a copper container, the mineral gets leached into it, which (when consumed) helps in breaking down food in our gut and improving our digestion,” she says.

The nutritionist adds that the metal may help in reducing the appearance of fine lines on the face.

“Packed with antioxidant and cell-forming properties, copper fights off free radicals, one of the main reasons for the formation of wrinkles. It also assists the body to break down fat and eliminate it more efficiently.

“All this helps the human system retain only what is good for us while eliminating the rest, resulting in a natural detox for our systems,” she says.

