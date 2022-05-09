Why coloured diamonds like Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring are so desirable

Call it the JLo effect if you want, but Jenny from the Block seems to have an inexplicable ability to influence almost anything - even gemstones.

In case you missed it, multi-hyphenate star Jennifer Lopez has reignited her romance with actor Ben Affleck. The pair first dated in the early '00s and were engaged in 2002. Affleck proposed with a super rare 6.10-carat fancy intense pink diamond ring from Harry Winston, sparking a new trend in engagement rings. They then split in 2004.

In what could be seen as the ultimate sign that the world's appetite for Y2K nostalgia isn't going anywhere, the pair reunited in July 2021. In April 2022, Lopez revealed they were engaged again.

The ring? A spectacular 8.5-carat natural green diamond, the second rarest diamond in the world after intense red.

Sotheby’s sold a 5.29-carat fancy intense green diamond at auction in Oct 2021 for US$3 million (S$4.2 million).

PHOTO: Sotheby's

The stone's rarity makes it incredibly desirable. In November 2009, a 2.52-carat fancy vivid green diamond sold for US$3.1 million (S$4.3 million) at auction house Sotheby's Geneva - a per-carat world record auction price at the time for a vivid green diamond. Sotheby's also sold a 5.29-carat fancy intense green diamond at auction in October 2021 for HK$23,770,000 (S$4.2 million).

It is little wonder, then, that Lopez - likened to Elizabeth Taylor for her taste in jewellery and love (Taylor was married six times, twice to Richard Burton, while Lopez has been engaged five times, twice to Ben Affleck ) - was smitten with her rock.

According to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), a green diamond gets its colour by radiation exposure. Though natural green diamonds tend to come from South America or Africa, they can be found elsewhere.

Zena K'dor, creative director at diamond-focused jewellers House of K'dor, says very few green diamonds can be found on the market.

"Unlike natural white diamonds, natural green diamonds are extremely rare and only a handful are released in the jewellery marketplace every year," she says. "This, of course, influences the extravagant price tag that comes with purchasing a natural green diamond.

"Although they're not common, like all diamonds, green diamonds are also graded individually based on the parameters used by leading gemologists. These are defined by the characteristics and beauty of their colour, carat, clarity and cut."

Zena K'dor is the creative director at diamond-focused jewellers House of K'dor.

PHOTO: House of K'dor

K'dor adds that it's important to understand that the intensity of the green colour reflects the rarity and value of the diamond.

The intensity scale starts at faint, then very light, light, fancy light, fancy, fancy intense, fancy vivid, fancy deep and fancy dark. "Faint represents a bright and pastel shade, while fancy deep represents a strong, deep green colour, making it the most desirable diamond to add to your jewellery collection."

Lopez has spoken previously about her connection to the colour green - and anyone who remembers that green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys (she famously re-wore a version of it for the Versace spring/summer 2020 show) can attest to this.

"I always say the colour green is my lucky colour," Lopez wrote in her OnTheJLo newsletter. "Maybe you can remember a certain green dress (Versace, 2000 Grammys). I've realised there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realised there are no coincidences."

K'dor agrees that a green diamond is particularly imbued with meaning.

"Green diamonds symbolise abundance, long life, prosperity and strength. Unlike other green precious and semi-precious stones, they sit on the hardness Mohs [used for classifying gemstones] scale at ten, therefore are durable for everyday wear."

Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy, on Sept 20, 2019.

PHOTO: Reuters

K'dor says there has been an increased demand for rare and unusual stones, and even cuts, beyond green diamonds too.

"As fashion has become more adventurous and expressive, the demand for coloured stones and unique settings and cuts has definitely increased," she says.

"Engagements are deeply personal times in people's lives and so it is important to choose a stone which is meaningful to each individual and their relationship. While many still go for the route of traditional diamonds, as they have a timeless elegance and beauty, coloured stones allow couples to represent their love in a bold and bright, unique way."

As for the JLo effect and its impact on green diamonds? K'dor says we can expect to see some influence and inspiration trickling down to the public.

"I think naturally we gravitate to those that inspire us, so yes - I think we will see an increase of interest in coloured diamonds featured in engagement rings, as our guests will pay close attention when making their decisions on look and style of the ring they will cherish forever," she says.

"Men seem to prefer classic diamond rings, whether the shape be elongated or circular, whilst our female guests seem to favour bolder and colourful stones."

K'dor says we may see people turn to more affordable alternatives to green diamonds such as emerald, peridot and green tourmaline. But, ultimately, when it comes to choosing a stone - particularly for an engagement - it's about connection.

"I believe the decision should always be influenced by the gemstone that sings to your heart."

ALSO READ: 'The Rock', a record-setting white diamond, goes up for auction

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.