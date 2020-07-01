Why diabetes sufferers need to watch their mental health

When she was 19, actress Halle Berry was diagnosed with diabetes.

At first, the news left the now-53-year-old Oscar winner petrified, according to a 2005 interview with the Daily Mail. "Diabetes caught me completely off guard … They told me I might lose my eyesight, or I could lose my legs. I was scared to death, I thought I was going to die," she told the British tabloid newspaper.

American singer Nick Jonas was also diagnosed with type one diabetes as a teen. Now 27, the husband of former Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra says he initially believed the condition would set his career back.

"This is a disease I was diagnosed with when I was 13," Jonas said at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017. "It was a moment in my life when I was just getting ready to start making music with my brothers, and touring, and it was something I thought would slow me down before I even got started."

It is not uncommon to experience worry, fear, anxiety and frustration after being diagnosed with diabetes.

In a Diabetes UK survey in 2017, 8,500 diabetes sufferers of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds shared how their diagnosis affected their mental health, with three in five, or 64 per cent, saying that they often or sometimes feel down because of the disease.

A 2016 study, published in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine, found that depression was more prevalent in people with diabetes, regardless of whether their condition was diagnosed or undiagnosed, than in the general population.

The same study showed that participants who were aware they were diabetic had a higher prevalence of anxiety than those who were not aware they had the disease.

Diabetes and depression appear to be interrelated: changes in the brains of people with diabetes increase those patients' risk of depression, and conversely, depression is tied to physical inactivity, a higher calorie intake and decreased self-care, all of which may increase a person's risk of diabetes.

Ohio University researchers in the United States did a survey-based study in 2017 and 2018 that revealed that "diabetes distress" was high among university students and faculty staff and could negatively impact their quality of life.

The results were published in August 2019 in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.