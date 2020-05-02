Why do we toss oranges into lakes and rivers during Chap Goh Meh?

Are you one of those who have thrown mandarin oranges, hoping to find true love, but still have not landed your catch yet? Well, you can try your luck again this Chap Goh Meh (Feb 8). Just make the best use of some helpful tips.

Nope, you can't throw the oranges at any time you like or throw them haphazardly.

You can increase your chances to find your lucky partner if you abide by certain rules.

This year, there are three auspicious times to toss mandarin oranges for those wishing to find Mr Right or Ms Right. And you can do so in the daytime or nighttime but make sure you throw them in the right direction!

"The best times to throw the oranges are: 9am-10.59am, 1pm-2.59pm and 9pm-10.59pm. The good direction to toss is facing south-west, " advised feng shui master Jessie Lee. And don't forget to make your wishes before you throw those oranges!

This Chap Goh Meh, she said, is a Voluminous Day due to the presence of a star which activates volume and expansion. Hence, it is a good day to connect with and get to know more people. It is also a good day if you are looking to expand your network.

"Feb 8 is a Snake Day, which clashes with the zodiac sign of the Pig. However, (those born in the Year of) the Pig can still toss oranges but it is better to ask someone else to toss them for him or her, " said Lee.

"The Rooster, Ox and Monkey are the lucky zodiac signs that would benefit from throwing oranges."

StarLifestyle also spoke to a lecturer and a few young people who are raring to experience the culture of throwing oranges this year.

Penang lecturer and author Khoo Boo Eng said that the Hokkiens have the expression Tim kam choaw ho ang (which literally means, throw oranges and marry a good husband). For guys, it's pak lokor chua ho boar (beat the drum to get a good wife)!