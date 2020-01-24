Why do wealthy Chinese love Italy's white truffles so much?

Elite Chinese chefs and gourmands can't get enough of a famous fungus that sells for sky-high prices.

Averaging €300 for 100 grams (about S$450 per pound) - but with the largest specimens selling for substantially more - highly sought-after white truffles from Italy's northern Piedmont region are commonly called "white gold".

The Chinese love affair with these musky-tasting truffles has given rise to a niche industry of cooks, businessmen and millionaires from Shanghai to Singapore. They have become the main buyers of the expensive delicacy and the major protagonists in the annual truffle drama - the yearly auction in the Piedmont town of Alba.

"Each year in Alba we stage the white truffle global auction, and for the past 15 years it has been held simultaneously through streaming in Hong Kong, which boasts a permanent seat," says Marco Scuderi, vice-president of the International Alba White Truffle Fair. "Also, Singapore and Tokyo have connected to the internet auction in recent years, but as usual the last edition [auction] was won by Hong Kong. The Chinese are our biggest, most sophisticated clientele."

Marco Scuderi, vice-president of the International Alba White Truffle Fair.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Wealthy Chinese are not shy about outbidding their rivals for Alba's largest white truffles.

Last year a Hong Kong entrepreneur, whose name remains a closely guarded secret, won the battle for the biggest, snapping up a massive 1kg (35-ounce) specimen for US$132,000 (S$200,000)

Truffles are big business. Alba's season for the delicacies, running from September to early December, draws half a million tourists to the region, who spend more than US$28 million a year.

The most prized truffles are guarded and promoted by the Order of the Knights of the Truffle and Wines of Alba. The order's marketing push has spread worldwide, including to China, where there is a growing appetite for the fungus' earthy and savoury flavour.

"Alba's truffle is one of the strongest made-in-Italy brands, worshipped abroad as an Italian symbol of excellence, just like fashion, cars and wine," says master knight Tomaso Zanoletti of the order, who for 20 years has organised the event at the historic Castle of Cavour Grinzane. "Our global auction, due to the specificity of the white truffle and its upper-class participants, is unique in the world."

Zanoletti recently set up the Hong Kong and Taipei truffle knight delegations to promote Alba's product by staging gala dinners with pairings of Piedmont's niche wines, such as red Barolo and Barbaresco.

Tomaso Zanoletti, master knight of the Order of the Knights of the Truffle and Wines of Alba.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

White truffles grow in the ground, amid tree roots in woods scattered across Piedmont's Langhe and Roero district, a fertile patch of land listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site for its production of wine and truffles.

With gently rolling green hills and picturesque medieval hamlets, the region has become a powerful tourist magnet. Chinese visitors fall in love with the beauty of the area, which has been twinned with Yunnan province's Honghe area of terraced rice fields.

Chinese television celebrity Ma Li recently visited to make promotional videos, invited by Piedmont's authorities.

"Our white truffle is of a superior class when compared to other white varieties grown in Italy and Croatia," Zanoletti says. "The particular terrain and microclimate make it the most esteemed and desired, but we're also good at marketing what we have been blessed with, and combining truffle specialties with our great red wines. Our truffle auction is the number one in the world - it has no equal."

A trifolau – truffle hunter – smelling a white truffle next to his dog at the Castle of Cavour Grinzane near Alba.

PHOTO: AFP

At last year's auction Alba had the honour of hosting top Chinese chef Yong Zhang, founder of the Xin Rong Ji Group, which operates upscale restaurants in a number of Chinese cities.

"We decided to name Zhang our new Alba truffle ambassador," Scuderi says. "He has grown fond of our precious truffle, has embraced our truffle culture, and he is the best person to represent Alba's white truffle in the Middle Kingdom."

Zhang bought a 470-gram (17-ounce) truffle for US$13,300. At the Alba truffle cooking show, he proposed savoury Italian-Chinese concoctions by adding the delicacy to nori algae soup and dried shrimps, and to a dish of fried rice, ham, garlic and onions.