Why fad diets don't work and may be bad for your health

Ask your neighbourhood gym owner and they'll tell you: February is the month of giving up, the time when weight rooms, freshly filled in the new year, begin to empty back out.

As our desire to drop those extra holiday pounds turns to desperation, we turn to anything that promises to transform our bodies with little effort, no matter how outlandish their claims. 'Tis the season of the weight loss supplement, the fad diet, and the crash diet.

Let's be clear: extreme diets simply do not work for long-term weight loss and can be hazardous to your health. As Bob Wright, a health educator at Hilton Head Health Spa and Wellness resort in the US state of South Carolina notes: "If it sounds too good to be true, it is."

The definition of a fad diet is any new diet that becomes briefly popular. They are defined by their strict rules, fervent adherents - if you meet a fad dieter you will know it, as it is all they will want to talk about - the use of supplements, and the promise of results that confound science.

Fad diets have been around since at least the 1930s, when low-calorie meal plans were all the rage among the inspirationally thin.

That was the era of the "Hollywood Diet" and the "Grapefruit Diet" which encouraged its adherents to eat grapefruit with every meal - consequentially, half a grapefruit remains a signifier of healthy eating in commercials to this day.

The 'Grapefruit Diet' was introduced in the 1930's, promoting the need to have a grapefruit at every meal. PHOTO: Pexels

An even earlier fad diet, the cigarette diet - pushed by cigarette companies - encouraged women to smoke cigarettes instead of eating confectionery. That gives you some idea of how much fad pushers have your health in mind.

In the '60s, there was the macrobiotic diet craze; in the '70s, the decidedly creepy "Sleeping Beauty Diet" in which women - it's almost always women - were sedated for days so they wouldn't eat.

In the '90s, the Atkins diet, an early low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet reigned supreme. With the new millennium came the dawning of the wellness craze and its associated juicers and detoxicants.

"These diets can be effective in the short-term but they're almost always ineffective in the long term," says Wright. "It works until it stops working."

In 2018, a fad diet, originally printed in Vogue in 1977, went viral for its ludicrousness, encouraging women to basically live on black coffee, white wine, and a few hard-boiled eggs - with a steak thrown in for dinner.

While it's easy to laugh at the fad diets of the past, it can be hard to recognise how extreme contemporary diet crazes are.

Today, the trendy diets are the Paleo diet in which dieters eat like a cave man - whose life expectancy was likely no more than 35 years - and the ketogenic, or keto, diet, a kind of refurbished Atkins diet which seems to consist mostly of CrossFitters on Instagram boasting about how much bacon they can eat in one sitting; and intermittent fasting, the Silicon Valley-originated eating plan which encourages people to fast for periods ranging from hours a day to one day every week.