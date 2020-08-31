Why giving is good - for you and the people you help

When the coronavirus pandemic hit Singapore, the virus found its way into many of its dormitories for foreign workers, where it infected thousands of labourers from countries including Bangladesh, Thailand and Myanmar.

While the migrant workers were given food and other necessities after their dorms went into lockdown, Mita Kelder knew that more could be done to help them.

The photographer, who was born in Thailand but has called Singapore home for nearly 20 years, had previously assisted Thais living in the city state through the non-profit Thai Association of Singapore, and was now determined to help those who were confined day and night to their sleeping quarters.

She went from helping 300 workers in the first week to about 4,000 in two months. To date, she has helped about 8,000, from Thailand and elsewhere.

Migrant workers queue to collect food at the Punggol S11 dormitory during the coronavirus outbreak (Covid -19) in Singapore on April 6, 2020. PHOTO: Reuters

“I called out for donations of instant noodles, canned fish, canned vegetables, condiments, and toiletries like soap, shampoo and toothpaste. Then I organised trucks to transport hundreds of boxes of these items to the dorms,” Kelder says.

“It was a challenge getting everything together because most of Singapore was in lockdown at the time, but we pulled it off. Besides giving the workers these special packages, we teamed up with other organisations to give them medical care and mental health counselling.”

Kelder also got permission to visit some dorms. She gave the workers her phone number, urging them to call if they needed someone to talk to.

Many were anxious about the pandemic, and lonely and depressed because they were far from home, and Kelder wanted to encourage them and give them hope.

Helping the less fortunate is a big part of Kelder’s life. For the last seven years, she and her husband have sponsored foster children, paying for their school and medical fees.From a young age, her own daughters have donated their birthday presents to orphanages.

“Giving to others makes me really happy,” Kelder explains. “I feel good knowing that I can make a positive difference in people’s lives.

''Staying in touch with the foreign labourers, for instance, and keeping tabs on their well-being, also helps me feel more connected to them and fills my heart with optimism. I love making them smile and seeing them thrive.”

Helping the less fortunate is a big part of Kelder’s life and she has benefited from it herself in mind and body. PHOTO: Mita Kelder

“Helper’s high” is real. According to Dr Lim Boon Leng, a psychiatrist at the Dr BL Lim Centre for Psychological Wellness in Singapore, humans are biologically wired to help one another.

When we perform benevolent acts, our brain releases a neurotransmitter called dopamine, which contributes to feelings of pleasure and satisfaction. It also stimulates the production of serotonin, another chemical that regulates our mood and enhances our emotional well-being in the long term.

“These positive emotions help counter negative emotions and improve our resilience in times of adversity,” says Jana Dawson, a positive psychology practitioner and director of academic and training development at The School of Positive Psychology in Singapore.

“When we perform acts of kindness we feel appreciated and valued, and this in turn gives our life meaning and contributes to our sense of community and belonging.”

Jana Dawson is a positive psychology practitioner and director of academic and training development at The School of Positive Psychology in Singapore. PHOTO: The School of Positive Psychology

As well as boosting our mental and emotional well-being, kindness to others is good for our physical health, too.

A study, published in Dec 2019 in the journal PNAS, found that engaging in altruistic behaviours has a pain-relieving effect – researchers showed that parts of the brain that react to painful stimulation seemed to be instantly deactivated by the subjects’ experience of giving.

Another study, published in Nov 2015 in Health Psychology, showed that spending money on others can help lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health; in fact, “pro-social spending” was said to be just as beneficial to blood pressure readings as exercising and eating healthily.

Published in 2014 in The Gerontologist, a study of adults aged 57 to 85 also found a strong link between volunteering and lower levels of inflammation (chronic inflammation is associated with heart disease, diabetes, cancer, arthritis and other serious health issues).

Dr Lim Boon Leng is a psychiatrist in private practice in Singapore. PHOTO: Centre For Psychological Wellness

According to Lim, our physical well-being is closely tied to our emotional well-being. “The body and mind are intimately connected. When we perform acts of kindness we feel happier and experience a reduction in stress,” he says.

“When we’re less stressed we sleep better, and sleep, as we know, is important for physical rejuvenation.

''When we are less stressed, our immune and cardiovascular systems also function more optimally, and we are less likely to turn to unhealthy stress-coping behaviours, like drinking alcohol, smoking and overeating.

“Instead, we may feel more motivated to engage in behaviours that support our physical health, such as exercise.”

Migrant workers from Bangladesh and India are pictured inside a vehicle before tighter measures are implemented to curb the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at Little India in Singapore on April 5, 2020.

You do not have to perform grand gestures, spend money or join a non-profit organisation to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

Doing kind deeds might include helping a mum carry a stroller down the stairs, holding a lift door open for someone, buying groceries for a sick or elderly neighbour, inviting a friend to lunch, or just listening to someone who has a problem.

To get into the habit of being kind to others, Dawson suggests performing three to five different deeds a day, spontaneously. “Just look for opportunities to help – they are everywhere. Kindness is a gift everyone can afford to give.”

Kelder agrees, and adds that you should want to do kind deeds for others, not to gain recognition or to feel appreciated or better about yourself but simply because you want to alleviate others’ discomfort or suffering. “Be kind whenever you can, to whomever you can,” she says. “Your desire to help should come from the heart.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.