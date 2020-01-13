Why good teeth matter for health and confidence, and how to get a 'million-dollar smile'

A wide, bright smile affords instant attraction, making a person appear warm, welcoming, engaging and engaged.

You will fondly remember a first meeting with a person who greets you with a broad smile.

"Teeth are one of the first things people notice about someone when meeting them for the first time," Hong Kong-based dentist Dr John Bertrand Chen says. "A smile has a great effect on first impressions and what people perceive about you. Many surveys have shown that people correlate a great smile with success and confidence."

As we get older and our teeth yellow with age, lengthen with gum recession or even fall out, we may be less inclined to smile. "Bad" teeth - "which often goes hand in hand with bad breath" - are just not attractive, Chen notes.

Good teeth aren't just important for a winning smile. As we age, good teeth are often an indicator of good health and - in turn - good oral health promotes good overall health.

A recent study by the Korea University College of Medicine in South Korea concludes that poor oral hygiene can provoke atrial fibrillation, an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase your risk of stroke and heart failure.

"Periodontal health has put the spotlight on heart disease," says Hong Kong dentist Dr Peter Kwong. "When you suffer with periodontal/gum disease and bacteria invades bleeding gums, this can increase the risk of heart disease. Cavities in the teeth - also caused by bacteria - can enter the nerve of the tooth and cause pain and infection to other areas of the mouth. Infection may lead to fever and other more advanced health problems if left unattended."

Poor oral health, Chen says, is caused by poor oral hygiene.

"Because the mouth is the main entryway into the body, and poor oral hygiene results in the build-up of bacteria in the mouth, poor oral health is associated with higher risks of acquiring certain diseases such as cardiovascular disease, dementia, diabetes and respiratory infections."

In looking after your teeth, you are, it turns out, looking after your physiology as a whole. As Kwong says, as we get older, we visit the doctor to flag or prevent health issues from developing, but we are less good about doing that with our teeth.

He notes that "people often don't see the dentist as a preventive measure [or] have their teeth checked and cleaned by a hygienist". Instead, they usually wait until something feels wrong.

A winning smile, Chen says, is about both health and cosmetics.

"An individual with excellent oral hygiene will have a lower bacterial load intraorally and will lessen the chance of gingivitis (inflamed and bleeding gums), periodontal bone loss (to prevent loose teeth or tooth loss), and halitosis (bad breath). This is directly related to the cosmetics of supporting a winning smile, as red gums and missing teeth are widely considered unattractive, while bad breath is unappealing.