Why it's time that men talked about their mental health

In Canada, suicide is the leading cause of death for men under the age of 44. In the UK, men account for three-quarters of suicides.

When Hong Kong experienced economic turmoil in the 1990s, the suicide rate of men aged 30 to 59 almost doubled. After 2007, as recessions took over Europe, male suicide rates also spiked.

Men, according to doctors, are probably at greater risk of suicide because they still struggle to talk about their mental health.

Keeping silent often means men are unable to deal with their issues and are much more likely to commit suicide because their worries overwhelm them.

In the UK, one in three men feel they cannot talk to their friends about their mental health, according to Gerard Barnes, CEO of Smart TMS. (TMS stands for transcranial magnetic stimulation, a new treatment that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate the brain and relieve symptoms of mental health conditions.)

A UK government health survey in 2017 found that 39 per cent of UK men feel less confident than they once did, one in three men feel more social anxiety than they used to feel, and 27 per cent of men regularly cancel plans to avoid interaction with others.