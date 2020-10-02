Why Maldives is truly a paradise for underwater lovers

Maldives is known to many as heaven on Earth and it's not hard to see why.

It is such a beautiful place and its sea life is magnificent too.

My wife and I went there recently; specifically to Maafushi Island.

It is a 45-minute boat ride to the island from the international airport at Male.

The weather was good when we arrived at Maafushi, which is a small place of about 1km both in width and length.

Our hotel offered water activities like snorkelling and diving to guests, so I quickly booked a session for the next day.

Our first snorkelling session was at a shallow (1m to 3m in depth) area in the middle of the sea.

There were lots of colourful fishes of various sizes and shapes just swimming around us.

It was really a marvellous place to snorkel.

We moved to another spot to see turtles and swordfish.

Shortly after that, the boatman took us to a sandbank in the middle of the sea for lunch. It was such a surreal experience.

I went on a diving trip by myself the next day.