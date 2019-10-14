Why more women choosing to have fewer kids or none at all

Sarah Fung is often told she would make a great mother, a comment that usually comes just after she tells people she is not having children.

"We never thought we needed children to complete us," says British-born Fung, 45, who has been married for five years to her Austrian-born husband, Phillip. "My business and lifestyle give me purpose in life."

Fung, who has called Hong Kong home for 13 years and is founder of Hula, an online platform for pre-owned designer clothes, says the decision whether to have children is always very personal. "It might be easier in a conversation to say that I couldn't have children to avoid having to explain why I didn't want them," she says.

"The world's population is way too big and some people have children for the wrong reasons," Fung says. "In Asia, cultural pressure is also felt on children to look after their parents in old age and this is the reason many people bear children. This is great if it happens, but it should not be expected."

Fung says some people are shocked when she tells them that she and her husband have decided not to have children. But the couple are not alone.

Birth and fertility rates are falling globally, whether through choice or out of necessity. In the United States, the number of babies born in 2018 fell to the lowest level in 31 years. A UK government report found the birth rate in England and Wales for the same year also hit a record low.