Why promoting Movember matters so much to this anxiety sufferer

In 2013, Aaron Stadlin-Robbie was crossing a street in Shanghai when he suddenly broke into a cold sweat.

“I had no idea what was happening – my heart was racing and I had this overwhelming feeling of fear,” says the 33-year-old Hongkonger.

What he experienced that day was anxiety and a panic attack, although he was initially misdiagnosed with a vitamin B12 deficiency. Little did he know how it would shape his future and lead to the launch of his podcast, Talking Mental.

“I started the podcast as a way to educate myself. It was a way for me to meet experts in different fields and to try to understand my own issues,” he says, adding he now hosts talks at schools and companies.

Aaron Stadlin-Robbie with his wife and son.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Last month, Stadlin-Robbie completed a walk and talk around Hong Kong, covering 150km (93 miles) in seven days to raise money for mental health charities Mind HK and the Mental Health Foundation.

Along the way, he interviewed people about mental health, including US speed skater and eight-time Winter Olympic medallist Apolo Ohno, author of the bestselling book Zero Regrets , who dialled in from his home in Los Angeles, California. Stadlin-Robbie now wants to make it a global event.

It’s this dedication to the cause that makes Stadlin-Robbie a perfect ambassador for Movember, a global movement that raises awareness about male mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

It was started in the Australian city of Melbourne in 2003 by friends Travis Garone and Luke Slattery who were in a pub talking about how to revive the humble moustache.

That evolved into the movement that has raised more than US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) and funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects across more than 20 countries.

“I fell in love with Movember’s message and its provocative humour around mental health,” Stadlin-Robbie says.

Covid-19 has put mental health under the microscope, he adds. “It’s more important than ever that we seek out the right information and educate ourselves to become self-aware enough to identify the red flags that will undoubtedly be popping up in our lives,” he says. “It’s by identifying the signs and speaking to the right people that can help save you time, effort and hurt.”

The most visual part of Movember is the Grow a Mo campaign, where men seek sponsors for growing facial hair for the entirety of November.

PHOTO: Movember

Stadlin-Robbie says he can identify red flags and recognise when he is heading into panic-attack territory. “I then take a look at my lifestyle, but usually it revolves around drinking less alcohol, exercising more, eating well and getting loads of sleep.”

Talking has also been cathartic and he wants other men to do the same, and for good reason. According to global research by the Social Research Centre on behalf of Movember, half of the men surveyed said no one had asked how they’re coping during the pandemic.

Almost one in four said their mental health had worsened in the first six weeks of the pandemic, with 31 per cent having increased feelings of loneliness. Social connections and relationships declined, with almost one-third reporting weakened relationships with friends and colleagues.

Participants – known as Mo Bros and Sistas – are encouraged to take part in Move for Movember, where people run or walk 60km over the month as part of a #MoSteps Challenge. The number 60 is significant – it’s a reference to the number of men globally who commit suicide each hour.

Also launched was Movember Conversations, a free online “conversation simulator” aimed at encouraging men to talk about their health issues.

In Hong Kong, for every sale of its “char sui Movem’burger” during the month, Hong Kong restaurant Beef & Liberty will donate HK$10 (S$2) to Movember, while cycling label Rapha Hong Kong will host bike rides across the city.

A Beef & Liberty “char sui Movem’burger”.

PHOTO: Beef & Liberty

For details, visit hk.movember.com/events

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.