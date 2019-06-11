Why putting away your phone before bed will help you live longer

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Do you have the habit of checking your phone before going to bed?

You might want to ease up on this routine as it has been shown to harm your chances of better sleep. Lack of quality sleep can lead to health problems and even shorten your life.

Sleep disorder specialist Harneet Walia has advised against the habit, as reported by clevelandclinic.org. She said that there were at least three reasons why it could interfere with our much needed peace of mind which is important for a good night's sleep.

1. PHONES DO NOT LET YOUR MIND RELAX

Smartphones are designed to feed you information. Even if you are comfortable under the blanket, your brain will keep racing to absorb information and your emotions will be stimulated by the content you see online.

"Checking your phone stimulates the brain so you are more active and awake," Walia said. "Even just a quick check can engage your brain and keep you awake."

Smart phones and online applications are designed to keep us connected and elicit immediate responses.

You may postpone putting your phone away and closing your eyes because you see something interesting. Perhaps you'll be intrigued and want to write a witty comment.

2. BLUE LIGHT FROM THE SCREEN SUPPRESSES MELATONIN

The blue light from your smartphone screen is physically harmful for both your eyes and your brain. Walia said that researchers found a correlation between suppressed levels of melatonin and exposure to blue light.

Melatonin is a hormone that controls the cycle of sleep and wakefulness. When your body does not produce enough melatonin, you experience insomnia, tiredness and irritability.

Walia said that the blue light emitted from smartphone screens is designed to mimic daylight, which might confuse your body clock. It may, as a result, confuse your internal sleeping and waking cycle.

3. EMOTIONAL CONTENT DISRUPTS REM SLEEP

Scrolling through social media will expose you to various kinds of emotions, ones that you might not be ready to handle.

Walia said that emotions, whether ignited by happy videos of puppies wagging their tails or by upsetting stories about world events, might trigger responses that will delay your sleep.

Emotions, thoughts and anxiety may creep into your mind and distract you from your much-needed sleep.

To reduce the ill effects of smartphones, Walia recommended cutting off exposure to screens one hour before bed. Her recommendation is not limited to smartphones but also includes television and tablets.

She strongly advised against keeping your phone underneath your pillow or within arm's reach. Walia suggested putting it in a different room and opting instead for a clock radio if you need an alarm to wake you up in the morning.

If that is not possible, you can at least turn off your notifications before going to sleep to minimise distractions and help you snooze faster.

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing Sleep smartphones

TRENDING

12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Car overturns in accident with taxi at Robinson Road, cabby taken to hospital
Car overturns in accident with taxi at Robinson Road, cabby taken to hospital
Singer Rainie Yang assures fans that she is fine, after all her posts on Instagram were earlier removed
Rainie Yang explains removing all her Instagram posts
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths&#039; grass patches can be an offence
Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths' grass patches can be an offence
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Man accused of rape in &#039;threesome&#039; plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Man accused of rape in 'threesome' plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES