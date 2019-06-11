Why putting away your phone before bed will help you live longer

Do you have the habit of checking your phone before going to bed?

You might want to ease up on this routine as it has been shown to harm your chances of better sleep. Lack of quality sleep can lead to health problems and even shorten your life.

Sleep disorder specialist Harneet Walia has advised against the habit, as reported by clevelandclinic.org. She said that there were at least three reasons why it could interfere with our much needed peace of mind which is important for a good night's sleep.

1. PHONES DO NOT LET YOUR MIND RELAX

Smartphones are designed to feed you information. Even if you are comfortable under the blanket, your brain will keep racing to absorb information and your emotions will be stimulated by the content you see online.