Why the 'sober curious' are saying no to alcohol for months at a time

Lesley Hobbs noticed, after giving up alcohol in December 2018, that she was receiving a lot of compliments.

"My skin, people noticed, apparently looked amazing," she says. More importantly, though, the Briton felt as if the "alcohol blues" - feelings of sadness or depression after drinking - no longer haunted her. "You don't waste time and money, and you don't wake up feeling [like] rubbish."

The 50-year-old director of Hong Kong legal-services company Elevate has gone through dry spells before, but this period has been her longest yet.

The reason? Her body no longer processed alcohol as easily as it used to and Hobbs would sometimes wake up feeling rough and regretting the things she had said the night before. "I'd think, 'Did I have to say that?'," she recalls.

That's when she decided to re-examine her relationship with alcohol. Although she enjoyed Seedlip, an alcohol-free gin she had tried in Singapore, she struggled to find it in Hong Kong; now her choice of drink is coconut or soda water.

Hobbs says she thinks she can stop drinking alcohol for good.

PHOTO: Lesley Hobbs

Hobbs is among a growing number of people who periodically shun alcoholic drinks, a trend which has plenty of health benefits.

A 2018 British study published in medical journal The BMJ found that just one month of alcohol abstention causes physiological changes such as improved insulin resistance, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and better liver function.

These results were evident in 97 participants in the abstinence group compared to 48 people in the control group, who continued to drink.

Research on these periodic non-drinkers is limited in Hong Kong, but studies show what's being called the "sober curious movement" is evident in major cities around the world, and that millennials are the ones behind the trend.

This is especially pronounced in Britain, something noted in a 2018 study published in the journal BMC Public Health by researchers from University College London.

They examined the drinking habits of 9,699 participants in a health survey for England from 2005 to 2015. They found 18 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 in 2005 were non-drinkers - but that the proportion had risen to 29 per cent in 2015.

A year ago, Millie Gooch founded online community Sober Girl Society because she wanted to glamorise non-drinking on social media. "Rather than feeling like you're giving up something, I wanted it to be about making a positive lifestyle choice, that this is a gain," says the 28-year-old Londoner and sober curious influencer.

To date, the community has more than 65,000 followers around the world.

When British supermarket chain Sainsbury's realised there was a surge in its non-alcoholic drink sales, it began running activities such as a no- or low-alcohol pub pop-up in Oxford Street in London.