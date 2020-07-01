Why the 'sober curious' are saying no to alcohol for months at a time

Lesley Hobbs noticed, after giving up alcohol in December 2018, that she was receiving a lot of compliments.
"My skin, people noticed, apparently looked amazing," she says. More importantly, though, the Briton felt as if the "alcohol blues" - feelings of sadness or depression after drinking - no longer haunted her. "You don't waste time and money, and you don't wake up feeling [like] rubbish."
The 50-year-old director of Hong Kong legal-services company Elevate has gone through dry spells before, but this period has been her longest yet.
The reason? Her body no longer processed alcohol as easily as it used to and Hobbs would sometimes wake up feeling rough and regretting the things she had said the night before. "I'd think, 'Did I have to say that?'," she recalls.
That's when she decided to re-examine her relationship with alcohol. Although she enjoyed Seedlip, an alcohol-free gin she had tried in Singapore, she struggled to find it in Hong Kong; now her choice of drink is coconut or soda water.
Hobbs is among a growing number of people who periodically shun alcoholic drinks, a trend which has plenty of health benefits.
A 2018 British study published in medical journal The BMJ found that just one month of alcohol abstention causes physiological changes such as improved insulin resistance, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and better liver function.
These results were evident in 97 participants in the abstinence group compared to 48 people in the control group, who continued to drink.
Research on these periodic non-drinkers is limited in Hong Kong, but studies show what's being called the "sober curious movement" is evident in major cities around the world, and that millennials are the ones behind the trend.
This is especially pronounced in Britain, something noted in a 2018 study published in the journal BMC Public Health by researchers from University College London.
They examined the drinking habits of 9,699 participants in a health survey for England from 2005 to 2015. They found 18 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 in 2005 were non-drinkers - but that the proportion had risen to 29 per cent in 2015.
A year ago, Millie Gooch founded online community Sober Girl Society because she wanted to glamorise non-drinking on social media. "Rather than feeling like you're giving up something, I wanted it to be about making a positive lifestyle choice, that this is a gain," says the 28-year-old Londoner and sober curious influencer.
To date, the community has more than 65,000 followers around the world.
When British supermarket chain Sainsbury's realised there was a surge in its non-alcoholic drink sales, it began running activities such as a no- or low-alcohol pub pop-up in Oxford Street in London.
Gooch, who hosted a non-alcoholic master class at the event, says her generation is drinking much less than their parents'. This is because millennials are more conscious of their habits and more aware of what they put in their body, and the potential consequences. "A lot of us are on social media, so we have access to a lot of information, and word is spreading about mindful thinking and being more conscious of our drinking habits," she says. It helps that celebrities such as actors Daniel Radcliffe and Kristin Davis are chronicling their sobriety online. Another factor is a greater awareness of the impacts of alcohol on a person's well-being. "For a long time, I had no idea alcohol had an effect on mental health," Gooch says. Learning about this was one of the reasons she stopped drinking. The rise in teetotalism is reflected in Hong Kong, too. The city has seen an influx of alcohol-free beverages and promotions, including zero-alcohol-equivalent beers from major European brewers such as Carlsberg and Heineken, Germany's Warsteiner and Korean brewer Hite. Online retailer TheBottleShop.hk has 15 varieties of zero-alcohol or de-alcoholised wines, spirits and beer. Mark Willett, an addiction counsellor at The Cabin, a rehab centre which has branches in Hong Kong and Thailand, supports the trend towards abstinence. "It's a healthy thing to do to question one's relationship [with drinking], or in any part of our life where we think there might be an imbalance developing," he says. He urges those who drink to be aware of signals that they may need professional help, or support from a 12-step recovery group. After a period of abstinence, observe your experience when you resume drinking, Willett says. Is a compulsion to drink developing? Is a lack of control setting in? If you were a heavy drinker, after abstaining do you resume drinking heavily? "If those are negatives after a period of abstinence, warning bells should hopefully ring," Willett says. "Because denial characterises addiction, an active addict is looking for any indication they are not addicted, so those dry periods often give them a [false] sense of security." For some people, he adds, temporary abstinence should not be used to hide the reality of an encroaching addiction. Hobbs started drinking again at Christmas parties at the end of last year. "My body still doesn't like it," she says. Emboldened by the experience, she believes she can kick alcohol for good. "I can and I will." CELEBRATE IN HONG KONG WITHOUT GETTING A HANGOVER DE-ALCOHOLISED SPARKLING VINO AT TOSCA DI ANGELO AT THE RITZ-CARLTON IN KOWLOON Try Richard Juhlin's non-alcoholic wine based on French chardonnay grapes, available upon request. SOFT COCKTAILS AT VARIOUS JIA GROUP RESTAURANTS At The Back Bar, try the "Sharpest When Sober", a blend of Seedlip Garden 108 alcohol-free gin, pink grapefruit, tonic, thyme and more. Commissary, Old Bailey, Duddell's, Mak Mak, 208 Duecento Otto, Chachawan and Behind Bars! serve house-brewed kombucha, a lightly sparkling fermented probiotic tea drink with around one per cent alcohol from the fermentation process. THE SEEDLIP MENU AT LOBSTER BAR AND GRILL AT ISLAND SHANGRI-LA IN CENTRAL Celebrate the beginning of the festive season with our guest bartender stints this week. Join Tom Wood and John Ng on 4 December as they present a four-hand mixologist experience or take your Friday night, 6 December up a notch with rising star Shelly Tai at @lobsterbarhk #islandshangrila This month, the venue will serve Seedlip-based drinks including various "gin" and tonic and cocktails. That includes a Seedlip Espresso MartiNO - with Seedlip's Spice 94 alcohol-free gin, cold brew concentrate and syrup. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
Read also
Gooch, who hosted a non-alcoholic master class at the event, says her generation is drinking much less than their parents'.
This is because millennials are more conscious of their habits and more aware of what they put in their body, and the potential consequences.
"A lot of us are on social media, so we have access to a lot of information, and word is spreading about mindful thinking and being more conscious of our drinking habits," she says.
It helps that celebrities such as actors Daniel Radcliffe and Kristin Davis are chronicling their sobriety online.
Another factor is a greater awareness of the impacts of alcohol on a person's well-being. "For a long time, I had no idea alcohol had an effect on mental health," Gooch says. Learning about this was one of the reasons she stopped drinking.
The rise in teetotalism is reflected in Hong Kong, too. The city has seen an influx of alcohol-free beverages and promotions, including zero-alcohol-equivalent beers from major European brewers such as Carlsberg and Heineken, Germany's Warsteiner and Korean brewer Hite.
Online retailer TheBottleShop.hk has 15 varieties of zero-alcohol or de-alcoholised wines, spirits and beer.
Mark Willett, an addiction counsellor at The Cabin, a rehab centre which has branches in Hong Kong and Thailand, supports the trend towards abstinence.
"It's a healthy thing to do to question one's relationship [with drinking], or in any part of our life where we think there might be an imbalance developing," he says.
He urges those who drink to be aware of signals that they may need professional help, or support from a 12-step recovery group.
After a period of abstinence, observe your experience when you resume drinking, Willett says. Is a compulsion to drink developing? Is a lack of control setting in? If you were a heavy drinker, after abstaining do you resume drinking heavily?
"If those are negatives after a period of abstinence, warning bells should hopefully ring," Willett says. "Because denial characterises addiction, an active addict is looking for any indication they are not addicted, so those dry periods often give them a [false] sense of security."
For some people, he adds, temporary abstinence should not be used to hide the reality of an encroaching addiction.
Hobbs started drinking again at Christmas parties at the end of last year. "My body still doesn't like it," she says. Emboldened by the experience, she believes she can kick alcohol for good. "I can and I will."
CELEBRATE IN HONG KONG WITHOUT GETTING A HANGOVER
DE-ALCOHOLISED SPARKLING VINO AT TOSCA DI ANGELO AT THE RITZ-CARLTON IN KOWLOON
Try Richard Juhlin's non-alcoholic wine based on French chardonnay grapes, available upon request.
SOFT COCKTAILS AT VARIOUS JIA GROUP RESTAURANTS
At The Back Bar, try the "Sharpest When Sober", a blend of Seedlip Garden 108 alcohol-free gin, pink grapefruit, tonic, thyme and more.
Commissary, Old Bailey, Duddell's, Mak Mak, 208 Duecento Otto, Chachawan and Behind Bars! serve house-brewed kombucha, a lightly sparkling fermented probiotic tea drink with around one per cent alcohol from the fermentation process.
THE SEEDLIP MENU AT LOBSTER BAR AND GRILL AT ISLAND SHANGRI-LA IN CENTRAL
Celebrate the beginning of the festive season with our guest bartender stints this week. Join Tom Wood and John Ng on 4 December as they present a four-hand mixologist experience or take your Friday night, 6 December up a notch with rising star Shelly Tai at @lobsterbarhk #islandshangrila
This month, the venue will serve Seedlip-based drinks including various "gin" and tonic and cocktails. That includes a Seedlip Espresso MartiNO - with Seedlip's Spice 94 alcohol-free gin, cold brew concentrate and syrup.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.