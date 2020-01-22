Why you should never google your symptoms or how to treat them

Medical professionals exist for a reason, yet most people rely on the internet to diagnose their illnesses with no regard whatsoever for their safety.

In a small clinic adjoining a medicinal herb shop, tucked away just outside Jakarta, a young woman sat as she had buckwheat seeds taped to her thumb. She had read on the internet that, according to Indonesia's leading sujok practitioner Heriza "Heri" Budiman, it would cure her migraines.

Bamboozled: Some tape seeds to their thumb to cure headaches, but there is no evidence to show it works. PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Sujok is an alternative therapy originating in Korea, and only recently arrived in Indonesia.

Heri said sujok used colors, seeds or magnets on the hands to trigger certain reactions across the body. The alternative therapy recently went viral after a Facebook post circulated, encouraging parents to use it to cure their child's fever.

While the viral post stimulated interest in sujok therapy, thus indirectly promoting Heri's new clinic, he was concerned that the message being spread did not contain all the facts.

Advising people against taking normal medication could be harmful and is not part of sujok practice, he emphasised. He also advocated the use of sujok within a combination of therapies.

"This is only one treatment method. You can use all the methods not only sujok," he said.

"It's complimentary, not absolute."

In Indonesia, there are endless internet and social media messages for alternative therapy promising to cure everything from a stiff neck to more serious diagnoses like cancer or stroke.

University of Indonesia neurology lecturer Pukovisa "Visa" Prawiroharjo knows first-hand how dangerous internet-based medical advice can be.