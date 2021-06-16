'Wich' is which? Top 10 words that students often misspell in their essays

There are a few words that can be tricky to spell, no matter how simple they may be. In fact, you’d be surprised to know that the most commonly confusing words to spell are those that we use everyday.

A recent study by Edubirdie, a professional essay writing service, revealed the most commonly misspelled words in essays submitted to them between 2019 and 2020. These were written by students in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia.

Study finds most confusing words to spell by students

PHOTO: Unsplash

In Edubirdie’s study, they analysed grammatical mistakes in essays that students sent to the site for editing. They analysed more than 500,000 words in total.

Findings showed that spelling mistakes ranked highest in the types of language errors made by students. Misplaced modifiers and lack of subject-verb agreement were also among the errors that were commonly made.

Top 10 most commonly misspelt words