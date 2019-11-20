Will shopper's heaven Hong Kong become city of 'ghost malls'?

"Opening soon," says the white hoarding covering a Chanel Beauty store on the aptly named Fashion Walk, a retail area normally teeming with shoppers in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay district.

The shop, which has looked like this for nearly four months, is just one of many whose openings have been significantly delayed by recent anti-government protests, adding to the increasing number of empty storefronts appearing in the city's retail enclaves.

As the escalating unrest sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill shows no signs of abating, luxury brands that had plans to open new stores in the third or four quarter of this year have put things on hold, taking a wait-and-see approach towards developments as Hong Kong enters its sixth consecutive month of turmoil.

Last week, malls including the Landmark in Central and Sogo in Causeway Bay were closed almost every day as radicals have adopted a new strategy: cripple the city on weekdays instead of confining protests to weekends, as they had previously done.

Luggage maker Rimowa had plans to open what would have been its 10th Hong Kong store in Lee Garden, another mall located in Causeway Bay, but the brand is waiting to turn the space into a fully functioning store until at least early next year.

What this means is that brands are willing to keep stores vacant while paying exorbitant monthly rents to avoid the added costs that come with opening a physical shop.

Hiring sales associates and filling stores with inventory that is not likely to sell are expenses that companies prefer to avoid as the protests have taken a hit on their sales.

Brands such as Moncler, Gucci and Salvatore Ferragamo have reported sales declines of up to 45 per cent in Hong Kong during the third quarter.

Rimowa is delaying on opening what will be its 10th Hong Kong store, this one located in Lee Garden. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Many luxury labels have as many as eight or nine stores in Hong Kong, most of them catering to tourists who have stopped coming in the wake of the ongoing turmoil.